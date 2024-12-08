Fans of Sonic The Hedgehog weren't left hanging at this year's CCXP. Attendees of the São Paulo-based convention got a whole panel dedicated to the third installment of the movie that features Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), James Marsden (Westworld) and Tika Sumpter (Southside With You). The trio led the panel along with director Jeff Fowler and producers Neal Moritz and Toby Ascher. Aside from getting to see the new Sonic The Hedgehog 3 trailer on the big screen, CCXP audiences were treated to an exclusive featurette and two sneak peeks of the upcoming action-adventure.

The first sneak peek showed a scene in which Sonic (voiced by Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba) meet super-villain Shadow (Keanu Reeves) for the first time. Shadow calls the trio "a colorful bunch" and they have a brief banter in which they try to decide if Sonic looks like Shadow or is it the other way around. After that, it's time to attack and Tails hesitates, but Sonic says the new villain can't possibly take out the three of them at the same time. He can, though — and it's a pretty awesome fight.

Then, it was time to see a segment of the movie in which Sonic, Tails and Knuckles hatch a plan to invade the headquarters of G.U.N. in London. Before that, however, they pay a visit to Tom (Marsden) and Maddie (Sumpter) and discover that the couple's been pretty bored without Sonic's adventures in their lives. After Sonic makes a bunch of British jokes, they realize that every attempt to invade G.U.N. will result in the hedgehog being cut into a million little pieces. Sonic asks if they can't get Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) to do it but ends up trying anyway. He almost makes it, but Tails gives him a little push.

Jim Carrey Pulls Double Duty in 'Sonic 3'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Also at the panel, the Sonic team praised the performance of Jim Carrey (The Grinch), who not only returns as Dr. Robotnik, but also plays his grandpa, Professor Gerald Robotnik. In a featurette unveiled to the audience, they showed a bit of the process for Carrey to play two characters and Carrey himself joked that he realized too late that he was getting paid the same to play two characters.

Fans all over the world won't have to wait long to see all of this, though. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 hits theaters this Christmas, and even though the trilogy is coming to a close, the producers and director hinted on the stage that you should stick around for all the end-credits scenes because there are surprises waiting for us until the very second.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters on December 25. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of CCXP.