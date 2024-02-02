The Big Picture Paramount Pictures reveals new logo for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, signaling the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Knuckles gets his own television series, while Shadow will get his time to shine in the next sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

A new logo for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been revealed by Paramount Pictures, teasing the introduction of the franchise's latest main character. Fans of the video game series will recognize Shadow the Hedgehog as the next creature meant to cross paths with Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey). Just like Knuckles (Idris Elba) was introduced as a star in the first sequel, the next installment in the trilogy will allow Shadow to steal the spotlight, as the franchise continues to expand over the next couple of years. Hopefully, Shadow won't be too much of a problem for Sonic to handle.

A third Sonic the Hedgehog film was announced after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 proved to be a success at the global box office, earning over $400 million when it hit the big screen. Jeff Fowler, the filmmaker behind the first two installments, will return to direct the new sequel, as everyone's favorite hedgehog encounters new challenges in an unpredictable world. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to race into multiplexes in the United States on December 20, going up against Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office. Time will tell which potential blockbuster will come out on top.

The previous Sonic the Hedgehog movie followed the titular character as he dealt with the return of Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who had been trapped on a mushroom planet due to the events of the first movie. The villain didn't come alone once it was time to confront his nemesis, as he had recruited Knuckles during his isolation period on the distant planet. But once Robotnik showed his true colors, Knuckles and Sonic worked together to take the villain down. Carrey was confirmed today to be returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is currently in production.

The 'Sonic' Franchise Continues to Expand

The confirmation that Shadow will appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn't the only thing related to the character Paramount is currently working on. A Knuckles television series is currently in production, with Idris Elba returning to voice the character. The cast of the series also includes Adam Pally, Cary Elwes, and Edi Patterson, with the protagonist of the story training a deputy sheriff in the way of the Echidna warrior. The show will premiere on Paramount+, but a release date hasn't been set by the studio at this time. With Knuckles getting his own television series, and Shadow grabbing the spotlight in the upcoming theatrical sequel, it's clear the franchise has become a priority for Paramount.

Sonic 3 will race into theaters on December 20, 2024, watch the new teaser above. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. The original Sonic the Hedgehog movie is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

