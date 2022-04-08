The best and worst thing about the 'Sonic' franchise is its expansive list of characters. Here are the ones we want to see next!

Both the best and worst thing about the Sonic franchise is that there is an expansive list of characters that are constantly being introduced. Some characters went on to become fan favorites and still show up a lot in the games and spin off media. Others however are better left forgotten to time like Chip from Sonic Unleashed. The less said about Chip the better.

This insane amount of options makes it almost difficult to decide who should show up in the movie adaptations. Luckily the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already established the core trinity of the universes characters with Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaugnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) so the door is wide open now to bringing in some of the best characters the franchise has to offer. But first an honorable mention to Big the Cat, he's an excellent meme, but it is hard to see how he would fit in this film franchise.

RELATED: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Ben Schwartz and James Marsden on Making a Bigger and Better Sequel

Eggman Nega

Eggman Nega is a version of Eggman (played in the films by Jim Carrey) from another reality. He looks and acts pretty much like the main Eggman, but he has an inverted color scheme. Sometimes in the games the two of them meet and fight while other times they'll happily work together to stop each of their mortal enemies. Eggman Nega is one of the laziest characters invented for the games, being a literal pallet swap. But in these films it could be something more. Jim Carrey's favorite thing to do in movies always seemed to be wearing insane costumes and being able to let loose with his sense of humor. He shines doing that as Eggman in the films so far, so imagine how amazing it would be to see him act against himself in full The Mask mode.

E-102 Gamma

Image via Paramount Pictures Studios

E-102 Gamma only had one major appearance in the franchise, but he left a big impact. Something the movies never really got into is that Eggman's machines are powered by animals trapped inside the robots. Gamma was one of said robots. In Sonic Adventure, Gamma is one of Eggman's robots who slowly becomes more sentient as the story goes on. By the end, Gamma explodes, so he can free the bird that was transformed into a machine. It's a strangely melancholy story for games normally reserved for Saturday Morning Cartoon style plot lines. It's also a very effective character arc that could add a level of drama to the films.

Amy Rose

Image via Sega

Amy Rose is the closest thing Sonic really has to a love interest in the games. She's a bit younger than Sonic and obsessed. Sonic doesn't exactly reciprocate her feelings, but they still get along even if Sonic occasionally runs away from her. With an obsessive infatuation like Amy has for Sonic does come a challenge of how that is portrayed. If it goes too hard it would be off-putting and creepy. But if playing up the more silly aspects of this dynamic it could be an amazing new dynamic to see in the films. It would just be a matter of finding the right person to cast that would work well with Ben Schwartz sense of humor.

Rouge the Bat

Image via Sega

Rouge the Bat is probably one of the worst designed Sonic characters because she sticks out like a sore thumb. While Sonic and all his other buddies are clearly animals with cartoony proportions, Rouge has the head and wings of bat, but her body is an anatomically correct human woman. It was something clearly designed to cater to a certain subsection of fans, but that doesn't stop the character from being pretty cool. She is the femme fatale of the Sonic world along with being a treasure hunter and occasional spy. She often works with both the bad guys and heroes too depending on whatever benefits her more. It would be fun to see a different type of antagonist show up in these movies and Rouge could fill that role nicely. They'll just have to be really careful how they would make her character design. We don't need to repeat the original Sonic design fiasco the first film went through. But then again, seeing a realistic animated bat head on a human could be pretty funny, if not nightmare inducing.

Shadow the Hedgehog

Image via Sega

Every great hero needs a great rival. Goku has Vegeta, Ash has Gary Oak, Thor has Loki, the list goes on. Sonic's rival is Shadow, a genetic experiment created to be The Ultimate Lifeform, whatever that means. Even in the games "ultimate lifeform" is left kind of vague. While Sonic is happy-go-lucky and fun, Shadow is serious, edgy, and violent. There's a whole game even dedicated to him using a gun and cursing, just to show how much more "cool" Sonic is. Shadow would be an excellent pick to join this franchise solely because it would be fun to see how this movie's version of Sonic could bounce off of a stone-cold character. Think Star-Lord trying to stop Ronan by distracting him with a dance off in Guardians of the Galaxy. That is Sonic and Shadow but cranked up a notch. Since Sonic has been mostly dealing with threats that match his level of goofiness, it would be cool to see a new villain dynamic.

Espio and the Chaotix

Image via Sega

Ok, yes this is kind of cheating since these are three characters, but they're a package deal. The Chaotix are a detective agency who sometimes have connections to Knuckles. So if that planned Knuckles spin off isn't about him leading the team of Chaotix to investigate grizzly murders, they would make an excellent addition in the films. The Chaotix are made up of three characters: a ninja chameleon named Espio, Vector the music loving crocodile, and Charmy Bee who is just kinda annoying. What's awesome about these guys is that they really don't care about good or bad, they just take whatever gigs will pay them. Most of the time they are just an obstacle in the way of Sonic and his friends. Not even because they're trying to stop them, just because they're on their own solo adventures. They're just fun and fit the tone that the director, Jeff Fowler, has established in these movies.

Chaos

Image via Sega

Chaos is a force of nature. While most of Sonic's adversaries have a cult of personality that makes them memorable, Chaos is true to his name. A water elemental who grows into increasingly large Lovecraftian monsters as he gains more power from the Chaos Emeralds. At first, he appears vaguely humanoid but eventually grows into a full on Kaiju. He can destroy cities with ease and can't be talked to or reasoned with. Chaos is coming and the only way to stop him is with pure force. The challenge of having to gather enough power across the world of Sonic to stop this horrific monster would make for an amazing disaster movie. Not to mention a visually distinct monster design that looks unlike any other movie monsters since he is nothing but pure water and evil.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Uncovered Plot Summary Reveals a Dr. Robotnik Return With a New Enemy Sidekick

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author