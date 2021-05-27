Thanks to SEGA's Sonic Central event today, we have a colorful bit of news about an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that might have some fans very happy. It seems that the team behind everyone's favorite electric-blue hedgehog is reaching back into the not-so-distant past for a remaster of Sonic Colors. This 2010 game saw Sonic racing through a perilous amusement part created by Dr. Eggman in order to save alien creatures known as Wisps. Now, in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you'll get to relive that adventure in a bold new way. And as other news from today's Sonic Central revealed, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic and the Wisps: A new animated series tie-in called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps arrives this summer. Sonic Colors: Ultimate arrives soon afterwards on September 7th, 2021.

Players will get to "join Sonic on an intergalactic journey, fully remastered for a new generation -- with a few new features, too!" Developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment, known for their AAA HD remasters of franchises like BioShock, Borderlands, and Mass Effect, this announcement trailer is our first and best look at the upcoming title. We hope to have more info on Sonic Colors: Ultimate and other announcements from Sonic's 30th anniversary, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can pre-order Sonic Colors: Ultimate and find out more info here.

