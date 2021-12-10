SEGA has announced their next Sonic the Hedgehog game, titled Sonic Frontiers, with a new trailer. The trailer revealed the official name of the upcoming Sonic title, and also teased the "open zone" aspect of the Blue Blur's next adventure.

The trailer doesn't show much in the way of gameplay, though it does provide a small look at the world that the player will get the chance to run around at insane speeds. The trailer shows lush environments such as sunset-tinged hills, waterfalls, and forests with remnants of something ancient once residing here, with towers that also call to mind Breath of the Wild or any number of Ubisoft games sitting out in the distance. The trailer concludes with Sonic facing off against some sort of mechanized giant.

While Sonic has seen open-world hub areas with the likes of both Sonic Adventure games, this is the first time in the series' long history that it will be taking this "open-zone-inspired" approach. Sonic Team USA creative officer Takashi Iizuka had this to say on the game's change from the usual Sonic formula:

'Sonic Frontiers' is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. We’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”​​​​​

Image via Sega

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Trailer Introduces Tails and Knuckles

Sonic Frontiers was first unveiled during the Sonic Central livestream back in May to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary. The game is being developed by Sonic Team and is headed up by producer Sachiko Kawamura, who has served as art director on a number of Sonic titles such as Sonic Generations and Sonic Unleashed, and director Morio Kishimoto, who served in the same position on Sonic Colors and Sonic Lost World. and will feature an original storyline from Ian Flynn, the writer of the cult classic Sonic Boom animated TV show.

Sonic Frontiers is set to release in holiday 2022 on both current and next-gen consoles. You can watch the new trailer and read the official description for the next Sonic the Hedgehog entry down below.

Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!

Idris Elba Says His Knuckles Voice Won’t Be Sexy... He Doesn't Sound Convincing Somehow that's hard to believe.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email