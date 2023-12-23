The Big Picture Funko has unveiled a new line of Pop figures based on Sonic the Hedgehog game series characters, set to be released in the first half of 2024.

The Sonic films are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the third installment in the live-action series, will be released in theaters on Christmas 2024.

There are so many exciting sequels to look forward to in 2024. While it’s a full year away, one of those films is Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The third installment in Paramount’s Sonic live-action series starring Ben Schwartz as the lovable blue blur races into theaters Christmas of 2024. However, in between movie years, Sonic had a pretty good 2023 with new Lego sets, toys, and games releasing. Now to end the year off with a bang, Funko has unveiled their latest line of Pops for gaming's favorite hedgehog.

The new figures, based on their appearances in the game series, include Ring Scatter Sonic, Super Sonic, Metal Sonic, and Amy Rose. There also will be a GameStop exclusive Shadow and Super Shadow two-pack and a Pop! Vinyl Ride of Dr. Eggman in his egg-shaped ship complete with a mallet. In addition, the Super Sonic figure will have a “Golden-Glitter” Chase variant of the charged up hero in flight with the assistance of a clear base. The new figures are set to be released throughout the first half of 2024.

Sonic Has Become a Pop Culture Icon

When it comes to video games not made by Nintendo, the most popular character of them all has to be Sonic the hedgehog. Ever since his debut in 1991, SEGA’s mascot has been running around in countless games, comic books, TV shows, and movies. In 2023 alone, Sonic returned to his 2D platformer roots in the critically acclaimed game Sonic Superstars alongside debuting the second season of his Netflix animated series Sonic Prime. This is all ahead of Sonic 3, continuing the character's mega success on the big screen. When the first Sonic the Hedgehog sped into theaters in early 2020, no one thought it was going to be a hit. Especially with the film being delayed to fix Sonic’s bizarrely humanoid character model. However, that couldn't have been any further from the truth as the film racked in over $300 million worldwide. It was the last theatrical hero before the pandemic threw the movie industry into a state of disrepair. That being said, we eventually got back to “normal” and Sonic 2 did even better in April 2022. With a total of over $400 worldwide, it ensured a third film would be in our near futures.

While there’s not a ton of plot details about Sonic 3 yet, as it recently started production, like the post credit scene of Sonic 2 teased, it will focus on the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog. The first two films captured the fun, colorful spirit of the game franchise perfectly while craving its own delightful path that was loved by both new and old fans alike. It will be exciting to see if Sonic 3 will bring any other famous characters to the screen that are featured in this new Pop collection. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Sonic and the second film already introduced Knuckles to great effect.

Where Can You Stream ‘Sonic’?

Both Sonic films are currently streaming on Paramount+ before Sonic 3 decks the halls in theaters on December 20, 2024. Until then, you can pre-order Sonic’s new Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website, and check out images above.

