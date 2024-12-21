The past few years have seen a good turn-around in video game-based movies and series. When fans almost believed the so-called “video game curse” hindered a good adaptation, features like Super Mario Bros along with series like The Last of Us breathed new life into the genre. Currently, fans are swooning for the latest feature in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, that debuts Keanu Reeves as Shadow and sees the return of Ben Schwartz as Sonic. The movie is being praised universally by fans and critics alike for its plot, performances, and slick animation. Coming fresh off of the success of the feature, Schwartz recently spoke to Variety and teased a possible crossover with Mario (Chris Pratt) himself.

During the interview, Schwarts was asked about the possible crossover, as Sonic and Mario have met in video game form a few times with the Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games and Super Smash Bros. franchises. The actor praised Mario voice actor Chris Pratt and the games, saying:

“There’s two things I would love. I love Chris Pratt. I think he’s amazing, and he plays Mario — which we probably shouldn’t talk about in this interview — but the 'Olympic Games' is great. What I really think could be bananas is if we get a 'Super Smash Bros.' spin-off, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time.”

‘Sonic’ and ‘Super Smash Bros’ Crossover is Getting Closer

Though he affirmed that he is more focused on furthering the Sonic franchise with more movies, “the idea that we get to build our own franchise that lives on its own, and we have so many characters within this franchise, that we can do three, four, five, six — that’s what I’m concentrating on and that’s what I love.” Though, Schwartz being a video game nerd loves the idea of a battle royale “with a bunch of people we all love in video games.” He added “I would not be against it. I would see if Paramount would let me go play. But I think that right now, it’s “Sonic 3” and if we can get to “Sonic 4” we have so much stuff we want to explore.”

Ben Schwartz further teased about a film adaptation of the Super Smash Bros. series:

“We’re getting closer. There’s a 'Pikachu' movie that already exists. So if you can get all these studios that oftentimes compete with each other to make the same movie and somehow split the profits, that would be wonderful.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out our conversation with Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves here.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington Studio(s) Sega Sammy Group , Original Film , Marza Animation Planet , Blur Studio Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Prequel(s) Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Franchise(s) Sonic the Hedgehog Expand

