This article contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Tread with caution.

With the absolute mass success of the recently released Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20th, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has taken the world by storm. The third film in the series gained a plethora of great praise, sitting at a critic score of 88% and an audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this list's release). Commercially, the film is leaving its mark, becoming one of the year's most successful domestic releases in just over a week.

A huge part of what makes this trilogy so enjoyable is how lovable and well-written the characters are, especially in the third film. The key players in the series are endearing and charming not only to kids but to adults, too. Sonic fans (who are quite protective of the property) are absolutely in love with these characters already, and their continued enjoyment of them in this new universe proves that director Jeff Fowler and Paramount Pictures did a wonderful job bringing them to the big screen. These are the best characters in the Sonic trilogy, ranked by how funny, well-written, important to the plot, and overall memorable they are.

10 Ozzie the Dog

Played by an unknown dog actor

Mostly played for a joke in the first Sonic the Hedgehog film, Ozzie the Dog (who is, unfortunately, portrayed by an unnamed dog actor) is the beloved family dog of the Wachowski family. While the Blue Blur is initially jealous of the furry pal for being "Tom's Best Friend," he becomes incredibly close to the pup.

While Ozzie is not a major character in the following two films, he does have a more prominent role outside of being the dog played for a gag. Ozzie is a genuine part of the family who Sonic genuinely cares for, even if he's not featured much in the stories. He's extremely lovable and it cannot be denied that audiences love to see him on screen.

9 Maddie "Pretzel Lady" Wachowski

Played by Tika Sumpter

Tom Wachowski's (James Marsden) better half, Maddie Wachowski ((Tika Sumpter), known by the blue hedgehog as "Pretzel Lady") is a key player in the franchise. Established almost immediately when she realizes what's going on in Sonic the Hedgehog, Maddie is a super proactive protagonist. She is always game for an adventure and sticks with her husband no matter what.

Maddie is always putting herself in danger with Tom to protect her boys, making her a very "Mama Bear"-type character.

Her family is most important to her, allowing her to take action in almost any scenario they're thrown into. She's always putting herself in danger with Tom to protect her boys, making her a very "Mama Bear"-type character. Maddie's blunt demeanor also brings some great humor to the table amidst the more child-like jokes coming from the rest of the main cast.

8 Tom Wachowski

Played by James Marsden

The Wachowskis, specifically Tom, receive some major flak from some Sonic fans for being what they would mostly deem "unnecessary." If there's anything that Sonic fans hate, it's forcing human characters into a story in which they just want to see Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz). However, if one accepts that this is the universe they're getting and can not change the fact that there are human companions, Tom is actually a pretty great character.

He's constantly serving as a way to ground Sonic when he gets a big head and too overzealous. Tom inspires Sonic and keeps his good heart pure. This impact on Sonic can be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 when the hedgehog is led to believe that his friend has died and goes down a very dark path. Tom is an incredibly important character in Sonic's arc and does quite a bit within the plot. The ever-reliable James Marsden clearly likes playing the role, as well, bringing considerable charm to the story.

7 Maria Robotnik

Played by Alyla Browne

Fans of the franchise outside the films know the character of Maria Robotnik (Alyla Browne) and how absolutely important she is to the overall Sonic mythos, especially to Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). So, when it was implied that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to adapt the Sonic Adventure 2 storyline, fans knew that this beloved Robotnik child was going to be featured.

Brought to life by Alyla Browne, Maria's impact is brought to life perfectly in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Her connection to Shadow is cute, charming and heartwarming, which enhances the later influence her death would have. Some even say that the relationship between the two in the film is the best representation of it yet, as it fleshed it out even deeper than ever before.

6 Professor Gerald Robotnik

Played by Jim Carrey

Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is one of the franchise's most interesting characters. He may be dead in the main canon, but his impact on the trilogy is felt everywhere, especially following his appearance in the third film. For the most part, the elder Robotnik is played for comedy, but he still serves as an incredible villain alongside Shadow in the trilogy's third entry.

Robotnik's Carrey-powered humorous demeanor actually makes him an even more effective villain because when he locks in during the thrilling third act and lets the more nefarious part of his personality out, it's far more powerful, thanks to the contrast it provides. Gerald Robotnik's hate for humanity is chilling, and when jokes are set aside, his intentions for Earth are truly horrifying.

5 Knuckles the Echidna

Played by Idris Elba

First introduced as an antagonist manipulated by Doctor Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles is an extremely powerful foe turned rival and friend. From his very first introduction to Sonic, his strength is put on display, whooping the Blue Blur's butt. Knuckles was a true match for the blue hedgehog when they faced off in the sequel.

The character was so beloved that he ended up getting a Paramount+ spin-off series, Knuckles. Acclaimed British action man Idris Elba voices Knuckles in an incredibly entertaining way. His fish-out-of-water personality from having grown up as an Echidna Warrior makes him hilarious. Knuckles is also an essential member of the team, bringing a strength that neither Sonic nor Tails the Fox (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) can deliver.