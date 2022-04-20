With the Blue Blur's birthday quickly approaching, it makes sense that Sega has revealed the first trailer and the release date for Sonic Origins, the upcoming remastered collection of four classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles. The remasters are set to be released on June 23, 31 years to the day that the original Sonic the Hedgehog game was released.

Sonic Origins was originally revealed back in May of last year as part of Sonic's 30th anniversary and will include fully-fledged remasters of the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD which will include several improvements and changes such as graphical improvements such as new and upgraded animations and sharper visuals and resolutions as well as gameplay changes. The official trailer that was released alongside the release date announcement of Sonic Origins included a tease of the new visuals for the classic games as well as introducing some of the new modes and features. The most defining change is the ability to play as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles through any and all stages, allowing for all-new ways to play some classic levels from these generation-defining games. The trailer also showcased the new animated sequences that are similar to the ones found in the previous 2D outing for Sonic, Sonic Mania, that will be in the game and will be played at key moments in the story. There will be the addition of new in-game missions/challenges that reward medallions, a currency that can be spent within the game’s Vault to unlock new content as well as grant players access to a Special Stage.

The game will include multiple different modes for each of the games. The two major modes are the Classic Mode and the Anniversary Mode, the former being a mode that allows players to play the games in the original forms while the latter provides a full-screen display as well as infinite lives for players to make their way through the game. There is also a Boss Rush mode that allows players to battle the games' bosses back to back in quick succession as well as a Mirror Mode that, as the name would suggest, sees players traversing mirrored stages. There will be multiple versions of the game that can be purchased, each one having a new tier of DLC content, with the Standard Edition runs for $39.99.

Sonic Origins will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC starting on June 23. You can watch the brand-new official trailer for the upcoming remaster collection down below.

