Netflix has released a new teaser to promote the upcoming third season of its series Sonic Prime, featuring Sonic the Hedgehog as he attempts to put his universe back together following a cataclysmic event. In this iteration of Sonic and his friends, we embark on a journey through the multiverse with Sega's beloved video game icon. It all begins when a crystal called the Paradox Prism shatters during an intense showdown between Sonic (Deven Christian Mack) and his longtime nemesis, Dr. Eggman (Brian Drummond).

This catastrophic event fractures the universe, propelling Sonic into a chaotic realm known as the Shatterverse. Here, he encounters diverse incarnations of his friends, including fresh takes on Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Rouge. Alongside these alternate allies, Sonic confronts novel adversaries, all sharing a common objective: collecting the scattered fragments of the Paradox Crystal to restore harmony to the fractured universe.

The trailer teases a confrontation between Sonic and Tails Nine, a variant of Sonic's friend, Miles "Tails" Prower who gave himself 9 tails after dealing with the torment of being teased for his twin tails. Nine is collecting the fragments of the Paradox Crystal, but he isn't up for giving them away any time soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog is an Evergreen — Err, Blue — Hero

Image via Netflix

When Sega launched their new games console, the Genesis, in the 1980s, they needed a mascot. Someone who could compete with the appeal of Super Mario, the figurehead for the Nintendo Company. They came up with the Blue Blur: Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog has a rich history of being adapted into various forms of media. Sonic Prime is just one in a series of TV adaptations. Sonic has also made appearances in movies released in 2020 and 2022, both of which enjoyed tremendous success at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 alone raked in an impressive $400 million globally.

There's even a third movie in the making, scheduled to start filming this summer in London, along with a spinoff series called Knuckles in development, which will bring back Idris Elba to the role of Knuckles the Echidna, which he first took on in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sega has expressed intentions to adapt more of its games in the future, and as long as these adaptations continue to bring in profits, why not keep going?

Sonic Prime is a production from Sega, WildBrain, and Marza — WildBrain serves as the animation studio for the series. Along with Mack and Drummond, the voice cast of the animated series includes Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat.

You can check out the teaser for Chapter 3 of Sonic Prime down below.