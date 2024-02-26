After being revealed at the beginning of 2021, Marza Animation Planet (SEGA's own animation studio) and Netflix Animation teamed up with Man of Action and WildBrain Studios to produce the newest television series in the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic Prime. Due to WildBrain being a Canadian company, making Sonic Prime a Canadian series, the typical voice cast found in the video games is not found here as Canadian union laws require Canadian projects to cast Canadian actors.

After an intense battle with Dr. Eggman, Sonic and friends accidentally destroy the Paradox Prism, a reality-warping crystal that creates a multiverse called the "Shatterverse". The Shatterverse consists of five Shatterspaces. Five whole new universes contain drastically different iterations of Sonic's friends, but he's seemingly missing from all of them. To save his reality, he must travel across the Shatterverse and reassemble the Paradox Prism with the help of his friends' multiversal variants.

Sonic Prime Release Date December 15, 2022

10 "A Madness To Their Methods"

Season 2, Episode 5

The Chaos Council, a council that's made up of fragmented equivalents of one Dr. Eggman, returns to New Yoke City with drastic intentions. The collection of villains' return forces the Rebels, the resistance of New Yoke City run by Renegade Knucks and Rebel Rogue, to come out of hiding and seek out the Chaos Council for one climactic battle.

Sonic Prime Season 2, Episode 5, "A Madness To Their Methods" brings a slew of great drama and action to the beginning of Season 2's latter half. The primary plot following Sonic, Rebel Rogue and Renegade Knucks navigating through the battle in New Yoke City to seek out the Chaos Council includes thrilling octane action, keeping the pacing of the episode quick and stirring. The secondary plot of the episode following Tails Nine (also simply known as Nine) being held captive by the Chaos Council brings some great drama, as in the back and forth of Nine telling the Chaos Council exactly why they'll never defeat Sonic, he inadvertently gives them an idea of how to do just that.This results in the reveal of the mechanical Chaos Sonic, a powerful robot embedded with chaos energy.

9 "No Way Out"

Season 2, Episode 4

With the blue Paradox Prism Shard in his hands, Sonic runs into trouble with Captain Dread and his crew as they gain false perceptions of him, believing he was going to abandon them once he had hands on the Shard. Needing to get the Shard out of this universe, Sonic must engage in battle with Captain Dread's crew as part of the Chaos Council, arriving in Captain Dread's universe, No Place, to meddle and only make matters worse. Meanwhile, the rest of the Chaos Council does battle with Shadow the Hedgehog.

This episode marks a big low point in the mid-season opener for Season 2, ending with the sector of the Chaos Council who traveled to No Place getting their hands on the Shard, bringing their number of acquired Shards to three. The Chaos Council is slowly growing in power and matters are only getting worse, setting up a big challenge for Sonic and his comrades in the second half of Season 2.

8 "The Devil Is In The Tails"

Season 3, Episode 6

With a new ability that could give Sonic a fighting chance at finally beating Nine, the tides seem as if they could be turning for the blue hedgehog. One giant obstacle still stands in Sonic's way; Nine's large army with the singular goal of stealing the hero's power. But thankfully, Sonic has the friends he's gained from across the Shatterverse there to back him up and hold off the army as he faces Nine.

After finally discovering what his gloves and shoes do in the Grim universe, giving Sonic the ability to create platforms for him to stand and run on in the air, Sonic gains a new upper hand in his ongoing battle with Nine. The giant war below the Citadel between Sonic's multiversal friends and Nine's Chaos Robot army brings the spectacle needed in the penultimate series finale. But the true tension sprouts from the battle with Nine and Sonic atop the Citadel. Not only is it painful to watch Sonic have to fight his best friend, a different version of him or not, but when Renegade Knucks gives a beat down on Nine's force field, causing the dome around the Citadel to shrink, Sonic realizes he can't fight his way out of this problem. He has to get through to his friend somehow.

7 "Dome Sweet Dome"

Season 3, Episode 2

Upon his return to New Yoke City, after Shadow sacrificed himself to get Sonic out of the Grim, Sonic is met with metal-flying death birds, courtesy of Nine, who's tired of waiting for Sonic to accept the future he sees. This precarious situation forces Sonic to do something he never thought he would; team up with the Chaos Council.The hero and villain dynamic found here is hilarious and incredibly entertaining.

After the action-packed first half of the episode, the tension and drama ensue when Sonic must convince his multiversal friends to do the same as him and team up with the Chaos Council; villains who have only ever given them trouble. This scenario does a great job of showing off one of Sonic's best qualities; the ability to bring people together for the greater good. Whether they're enemies or not.

6 "From The Top"

Season 3, Episode 7

With the immense damage caused to the universe by the Nine, things are looking dire. As the fight between Sonic and Nine comes to an end, Shadow leads the entire cast into Nine's base to bring an end to the conflict. Sonic manages to show Nine how extremely he pushed things by showing him all the different reality characters, who all had their home universes completely destroyed. To save everyone and their universes, Sonic decides to be the sacrifice needed to stabilize the Paradox Prism by letting Nine extract the remaining Prism energy within him, which will pull him apart from the inside.

One of Sonic the Hedgehog's best characteristics is his undying loyalty to his friends, and it's insanely well represented here. Sonic practically gives his life to save everyone's universes and, in doing so, makes everyone promise to leave Nine alone, knowing that he is a good person deep down. Even after everything Nine had done, Sonic stayed loyal because he believed in his goodness and empathized with him. And Eggman, even when split into multiple people, stays true to his character by double-crossing everyone at the last second. After restoring Sonic and his prime universe, the episode ends the series with a killer battle with Sonic and friends facing off against Eggman, just like old times.

5 "Grim Tidings"

Season 3, Episode 1

The third and final season of Sonic Prime kicks off dreadfully for the cast as Nine finally has his hands on the completed Paradox Prism, attempting to use it to form the Grim universe into a world of his own image. Shadow and Sonic are the only ones left to reach Nine, and as they arrive at the Citadel, they're met with a modified Chaos Sonic called Alpha Grim Sonic. Just as Sonic and Shadow think they may be good enough to beat Alpha Grim Sonic alone, Nine reveals four new rouges in Alpha Grim Rogue, Alpha Grim Knuckles, Alpha Grim Amy and Alpha Grim Birdie.

Sonic Prime Season 3, Episode 1, "Grim Tidings" not only delivers on its title of bringing grim tidings by setting Sonic and Shadow up against insanely tough enemies but is very effective in showing off Sonic and Shadow's differences in ideology. Since the beginning of their rivalry, Sonic and Shadow have always been different, but this episode emphasizes those differences by combating Sonic's hope and optimism for Nine, with Shadow believing they simply need to take Nine down and that he's only in it for the power.

4 "Avoid the Void"

Season 2, Episode 1

The Season 2 premiere brings Shadow into the fold when he attacks Sonic by surprise while he's in the Shatterverse void, confronting him about the events that have transpired with their universe being destroyed by angrily beating the snot out of him. After taking some time for Sonic to realize that this is in fact his Shadow, the edgy hedgehog attempts to convince Sonic not to trust these other versions of his friends, especially Nine. He declares that he can't trust Sonic to handle things effectively after literally breaking their world and takes matters into his own hands.

Bringing fan-favorite Shadow the Hedgehog into the present-day plot line, after believing everyone from Sonic's world to be gone, kicks the second season off to a great start. Not only do Sonic fans love Shadow the Hedgehog, they also love good fisticuffs between the two hedgehog rivals/friends. So, kicking off the season with a good Sonic vs Shadow battle within the void of the Shatterverse brought a lot of cheers from fans. Shadow means business, which is a character trait fans love about the character that the show managed to nail.

3 "Double Trouble"

Season 2, Episode 6

Hot off the tail of the big Chaos Sonic reveal in Sonic Prime Season 2, Episode 5, "A Madness To Their Methods", Chaos Sonic lays the smackdown on his counterpart. Meanwhile, as the Chaos Council are at odds, they begin to discuss plans to make adjustments to the Shatterdrive and expand their domination.

Sonic fans are well familiarized with the concept of a robot Sonic thanks to the iconic Metal Sonic. But this episode aims to make a large distinction between Chaos Sonic and Metal Sonic. Where Metal Sonic typically doesn't have a voice, Chaos Sonic has a roboticized but just as charismatic voice as the blue hedgehog. Metal Sonic has always been cold, calculated and vengeful. Chaos Sonic perfectly describes himself in the episode, "The name is Chaos Sonic, like regular Sonic but with twice the charm and none of the failure!" The introduction of Chaos Sonic keeps things fresh for Sonic fans who otherwise would expect a personality like Metal Sonic's, keeping them on their toes.

2 "Cracking Down"

Season 2, Episode 7