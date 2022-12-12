Prepare to spindash into a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog series that takes the SEGA mascot to many different worlds and realities! Collider can exclusively share a brand-new clip for Sonic Prime, Netflix's upcoming animated series starring the titular Blue Blur ahead of the show running onto the streaming service on December 15, 2022.

The new clip called "Buried Shard" comes from the fourth episode of the eight-episode series, titled "Unwelcome to the Jungle." In this 48-second clip, Sonic, played by Deven Mack, is seen deep in a prehistoric jungle with an alternate version of Amy Rose, voiced by Shannon Chan-Kent, as the duo is on the hunt for a shard of the Paradox Crystal, a powerful item that sent Sonic through multiple dimensions of the Shatterverse when it was destroyed during a battle between himself and the villainous Dr. Eggman. When Sonic finds the Shard underground, Amy seems to take interest in the Shard and knocks Sonic out with her hammer before stealing the Crystal. We don't know if this betrayal is for personal motives or if she is working with someone else, but this definitely makes things more difficult for Sonic.

The new animated series starring the blue hedgehog will see Sonic traveling across the Shatterverse, visiting multiple dimensions and worlds to find the shards of the Paradox Crystal. Along the way, he will fight new foes and meet new allies, including new versions of the likes of Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Rouge, in an effort to fix the universe and save his friends. The CG animated series is set to contain 8 episodes in its first season, with 7 of them having a 20-minute runtime with one special episode having a runtime of 40 minutes.

Image via Netflix

Sonic Prime is produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza with WildBrain serving as the animation studio for the series. Along with Mack and Chan-Kent, the voice cast of the upcoming series includes Brian Drummond as Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat. This is the latest adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, with there being several animated series based on the character in the past as well as the more recent and massively successful Sonic the Hedgehog films that were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The second film earned $400 million dollars at the global box office and is the highest-grossing domestic opening for a video game adaptation ever, surpassing the first film in the series which now sits in third place behind the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted.

Sonic Prime begins streaming on Netflix on December 15, 2022. Check out the exclusive clip as well as the synopsis of the upcoming series down below: