Last month, Netflix released the teaser trailer for their upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog animated series Sonic Prime. Now, Netflix has treated fans with both the official release date of the series and a collection of character posters ahead of the premiere on December 15!

Sonic Prime will follow everyone’s favorite speedy hedgehog in a new adventure that will take him across the multiverse. The series’ plot kicks off following an encounter between Sonic and his classic villain Dr. Eggman. Their battle results in the universe breaking apart and shattering. In order to fix his reality and save his friends, Sonic must team up with new allies and travel across the “shatterverse” to new worlds in an epic adventure.

The first character poster, of course, focuses on our hero, Sonic. He is seen mid-run with blue electricity crackling around him. In the foreground we can see the shattered remains of a crystal with the faces of Sonic’s friends, and Eggman, trapped inside. A fun detail of this poster is that the rest of the character posters tell the featured character’s name. But not this one, because Sonic needs no introduction.

Image via Netflix

Another fun detail is that in these next posters, each features an explosion sending crystal-like shards everywhere behind the featured character. But in Sonic’s, the crystal shards are in front of him, showing that he is on his way to help them. The first poster of one of Sonic’s friends is Amy Rose with her trademark hammer, ready for a fight. She is standing in front of a pink background, her signature color, and has a ferocious look on her face. The next poster has Sonic’s best friend, Tails in front of a yellow background holding a gadget, ready to help anyone in need. Another poster shows Knuckles the Echidna with a fist raised, ready to show any bad guys why they call him Knuckles.

Up next is everyone’s favorite bad boy of the group, Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow is seen standing very stoically in his poster but is certainly ready for a fight. Dr. Eggman’s poster shows that even in this literal world-shattering event, he is not slowing down on his villainy. His poster shows him with an angry look on his face and pointing toward the viewer as if he is ordering his minions to attack. Next is the sometimes friend and sometimes enemy of Sonic and his friends, Rouge the Bat. Unlike everyone else so far, Rouge looks pretty casual in her poster, posed with one hand on her hips and a smirk on her face. Last, but certainly not least, there is a double-character poster with Big the Cat and his pet frog Froggy. Strangely, Big and Froggy both look very happy, oblivious to the crystal shards flying behind them in their poster. Both characters have big goofy grins on their faces that you can’t help but love.

Sonic Prime begins streaming on Netflix on December 15, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer of the series, and all the character posters below:

