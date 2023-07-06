Come July 13, the second season of the animated series, Sonic Prime will be making its premiere on Netflix. The first season of the series centered on the Blue Blur, Sonic the Hedgehog arrived the streamer late last year, and less than a year on, a new season awaits. However, that wait has been reduced as it has been announced that while new episodes will maintain their scheduled releases, the season premiere is now available to watch on YouTube.

The full new episode titled "After the Void" is now available for viewing on the official Netflix After School YouTube channel. The new season picks up from where the previous wrapped up with the headstrong hedgehog having to deal with the consequences of his actions. Tensions rise between the pair of Shadow and Sonic, as the former confronts the latter for the apparent destruction of Green Hill. The story on the small screen is primed on the famous titular video game hero, Sonic (Deven Christian Mack) going head-to-head in yet another clash with his nemesis Dr. Eggman (Brian Drummond). As with all good stories, there is a twist to this clash. During the confrontation, a mysterious crystal known as the Paradox Prism is destroyed, and voir là...the universe is broken and various realms all begin to collide. Sonic is soon hurdled through this multiverse — known here as the Shatterverse, where the speedster meets different versions of his friends. His new quest entails gathering all pieces of the Paradox Prism in order to fix the universe. The new versions of his friends he encounters on this journey include the likes of Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Rouge,

Sonic Prime is a production brought on by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza — WildBrain serves as the animation studio for the series. Along with Mack and Drummond, the voice cast of the animated series includes Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Summer Filming Start Date in London

The Ever Appealing Sonic the Hedgehog

The SEGA mascot has had a long history with adaptations. The production of Sonic Prime is just another in a long line of television adaptations. Sonic has also been the subject of film adaptations released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Both installments turned out to be massive successes at the box office, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earning $400 million dollars at the global box office. A third installment is set to begin filming this summer in London with spinoff series, Knuckles, also in the works. SEGA has announced plans to adapt more of their games in the future, and if they continue to be profitable, why not?

Sonic Prime Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 13. In the meantime you can watch "Avoid the Void" down below.