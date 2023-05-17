Sonic the Hedgehog is set to once again spindash onto Netflix for the next chapter in his dimension-jumping adventure as the streaming service has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of the animated series Sonic Prime. The second outing of the series is set to premiere on July 13, 2023.

The story is a multiverse story as SEGA's famous video game mascot travels across different realities after a crystal known as the Paradox Prism is broken during a battle between franchise villain Dr. Eggman and Sonic. With the Prism broken, the universe is fractured, sending Sonic through the Shatterverse, meeting different versions of his friends, including new versions of the likes of Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Rouge, and facing new enemies with the goal of gathering all the pieces of the Paradox Crystal in order to fix the universe.

Along with the announcement of the premiere date for Season 2, a new first look for the upcoming season was also shared which featured Sonic as well as a few familiar faces in a new setting. The image sees Knuckles the Dread, Batten Rouge, Sails Tails, Black Rose, and Catfish, all of whom are pirate versions of Knuckles, Rouge, Tails, Amy Rose, and Big the Cat, respectively. Rather than being on their pirate ship, however, they accompany Sonic in a room that looks more in line with the mechanized dystopia ruled by Eggman known as New Yoke City.

Image via Netflix

The Team Working On Sonic Prime

Sonic Prime is a CG-animated series that sees WildBrain serving as the animation studio for the series and is produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza. The voice cast for the series includes Deven Mack as the titular lead Sonic the Hedgehog, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Brian Drummond as Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat. This is just the latest animated series based on the Blue Blur and joins the recent trends of adaptations for the SEGA mascot as his film adaptations released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, have been massive successes at the box office, with the second film earned $400 million dollars at the global box office. The success of the Sonic films led to SEGA announcing that they plan to adapt more of their games in the future. This only makes sense as more and more video game adaptations have been made over the last few years with many of them being well-received, with one of the most recent examples being the monstrous success of Sonic's greatest rival, Mario as The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break records.

Sonic Prime Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 13. Check out the official synopsis for the show down below: