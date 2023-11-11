The Big Picture Sonic Prime is a series featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends diving into a multiverse adventure with a mystical crystal called the Paradox Prism.

The Paradox Prism fractures during a clash between Sonic and Dr. Eggman, causing chaos in the Shatterverse.

Sonic Prime's voice cast includes Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ashleigh Ball, and more.

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix has unveiled a new clip, teasing the danger Sonic the Hedgehog will face in Sonic Prime. In this latest Sonic escapade, our blue speedster and his pals dive into the multiverse alongside SEGA's cherished video game hero. The adventure kicks off as the Paradox Prism, a mystical crystal, fractures during a high-stakes clash between Sonic (Deven Christian Mack) and his villainous opponent, the nefarious Dr. Eggman (Brian Drummond), as well as a battle between Sonic and Tails Nine, a variant of Sonic's friend, Miles "Tails" Prower who gave himself 9 tails after being driven into despair over the lifelong taunts he received for his two tails.

Harnessing the might of the Paradox Prism, Nine sends the Shatterverse into chaos. Yet, the Prism's power is as volatile as its master, relying on the energy within Sonic to maintain stability. Extracting this energy, however, poses the risk of Sonic's own destruction. As the climactic showdown unfolds for the destiny of the Shatterverse and Green Hill, Sonic must confront the choice of making the ultimate sacrifice to rescue not just his friends, but to save the lives of his enemies as well.

Sonic Prime is a production from Sega, WildBrain, and Marza, with WildBrain serving as the animation studio on the series. Along with Mack and Drummond, the voice cast of the animated series includes Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat.

What 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Films and TV Shows Are Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Back in the 1980s, when SEGA were attempting to take on Nintendo, they needed a mascot to go alongside their console, the Genesis, which was to compete with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and its tiny hero, Super Mario. The unorthodox answer was Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his creation, Sonic has featured in plenty of games, but Sonic's journey extends beyond gaming, with TV adaptations like Sonic Prime and successful 2020 and 2022 movies, the latter of which brought in a bountiful $400 million at the worldwide box office.

There's a third film in the works too, which began filming in London this summer. And not just that, but a spin-off series featuring Knuckles the Echidna, the character introduced on-screen in the most recent live-action movie, which will bring back Idris Elba in the title role.

You can see the new clip from Sonic Prime down below, while we wait for a Season 3 release date.

Image via Netflix Sonic Prime Sonic stars in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Release Date December 15, 2022 Cast Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Ashleigh Ball Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Streaming Service Netflix Franchise(s) Sonic

Watch on Netflix