Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Sonic Prime, an upcoming 3D animated series based on SEGA's beloved hedgehog mascot. The series will lead Sonic and his friends into a multiverse adventure, as the Blue Blur needs to fix reality after accidentally shattering the multiverse.

While the new teaser trailer doesn't reveal much about Sonic Prime's plot, it already promises Sonic's next adventure will stick close to the games. First, the majority of the trailer takes place in Green Hill, the first zone of the very first Sonic game. The trailer also teases Dr. Robotinik remains the franchise's main villain, as the scientist shows up inside yet another giant mecha robot to face Sonic. In the trailer, Sonic faces Dr. Robotinik in Green Hill. Still, the series synopsis already reveals their battle will cause the collapse of reality, taking Sonic into the Shatterverse, a place where every dimension collides.

The new trailer also teases some side characters that will be part of Sonic Prime. Mainly, we see Sonic dueling Shadow, a black hedgehog that's an antihero who doesn't hesitate to shoot down his enemies. Shadow also appeared in the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which means the character might get his theatrical debut after showing up on Netflix. Sonic Prime's trailer also shows Big the Cat and Froggy will be somehow involved with the series. That shouldn't be a surprise since the Shatterverse opens the door to the entire cast of Sonic characters showing up for the party.

Image via Netflix

While Sonic Prime does not take place in the same continuity as the live-action movies, the series will nevertheless keep fans busy while they wait for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, set to premiere on December 20, 2024. Somewhere along the way, we'll also get a Knuckles live-action series bringing Idris Elba back to voice the red echinoid.

Produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza, the first season of Sonic Prime counts one special episode of 40 minutes, followed by seven episodes of 20 minutes. The series will debut on Netflix sometime this Winter. Check out the series trailer and synopsis below: