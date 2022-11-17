Sonic the Hedgehog is traveling through the Shatter-verse in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated series Sonic Prime. In the new trailer, Sonic and the gang are going up against the Eggman, when the former goes into overdrive and ends up entering another world where everyone has got a gear upgrade. Going through the "shatter spaces" he finds more new worlds however, the trailer establishes that if they “lose this fight, there won’t be anything left to fight for.” The CG animation looks indulgent with bright colors and seamless transitions.

The storyline seems quite apt as where most cinematic universes are working to build a multiverse, Sonic has already entered its own Shatter-verse. In the upcoming feature, we’ll see Sonic the Hedgehog desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, who, in the Shatter-verse, do not recognize him anymore. This will be an epic adventure as we see our titular hero traversing through strange worlds and making new friends. The CG animated series is set to contain 8 episodes in its first season, with 7 of them having a 20-minute runtime and one special episode having a runtime of 40 minutes.

The feature is produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza with WildBrain serving as the animation studio for the upcoming series. Sonic the Hedgehog is Sega's flagship franchise that has spun into a number of comic books and various animated features, but perhaps its live-action movie franchise is best known to everyone. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 garnered $400 million dollars at the global box office and became the highest-grossing domestic opening for a video game adaptation ever. It also surpassed the first film in the series which now sits in third place behind the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted.

Image via Netflix

The ensemble voice cast of the series features Deven Mack as Sonic, Brian Drummond as Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat. Sonic Prime premieres on Netflix on December 15.

You can check out the new trailer and the synopsis of the upcoming series below: