Look out behind you, Mario—there's a new blue blur racing to the top of the box office charts. Sonic the Hedgehog has officially cemented its place as one of the highest-grossing franchises in cinema history, with its three films collectively earning an impressive $1.06 billion worldwide (and counting). The franchise's most recent entry, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, is still going strong in theaters, adding a hefty $72.4 million globally during its second weekend alone. With Sonic 3 still in theaters and three international markets, including China, yet to open, the franchise is poised to shatter even more records. Sega and Paramount have already hinted at future plans. Here's how the numbers stack up for the Sonic trilogy so far:

Movie Domestic Gross International Gross Worldwide Gross Sonic the Hedgehog $148M $172M $320M Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $190M $215M $405M Sonic the Hedgehog 3 $187.5M (to date) $148.8M (to date) $336.5M (to date)

The franchise has managed to be a huge bit with fans and critics alike with its clever blend of colorful action, good sense of humor and sharp writing. And the films have also been aided greatly by the stellar cast, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as the hilariously unhinged Dr. Robotnik, Idris Elba as Knuckles (who made his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2), and Keanu Reeves, who joined the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog for the most recent installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Is 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Worth Watching?

We think so. Collider's Aidan Kelley hailed the consistency that the franchise continues to pump out, and revealed his excitement at the potential avenues for which the series could take from here.

Overall, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors. One could easily argue that Shadow and Dr. Robotnik's arcs propel it to be even better, but while this is a definitive end for a trilogy, it's also very clearly not the end of the franchise (especially given the film's several end-credits sequences). Paramount has already teased its ambitious plans for the Sonicsaga, and if the series wants to live up to the lofty legacy of something like the MCU, then it needs to learn how to take things to the next level and go from a trilogy of really good movies to a franchise made up of really great ones. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is certainly pointing things in the right direction.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters now.

