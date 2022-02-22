Get ready, everyone's favorite blue hedgehog is coming back to theaters this spring. In anticipation of Sonic the Hedgehog 2's release on April 8, fans have been treated to three new character posters of everyone's favorite animal heroes. The first poster features the star of the film Sonic the Hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, with his trademark blue speed lines behind him. The new poster also features the tagline "License 2 Quill", a fun play on words that combines the James Bond tagline of "license to kill" with a reference to Sonic's quills.

The second poster gives Sonic's sidekick Tails the spotlight — it also gives Tails' voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey the spotlight too. O'Shaughnessey is the only person from the Sonic franchise to reprise a role for these films; she has been voicing Tails in video games and shows since 2014 and voiced the character in the after-credits scene for the first film. The poster also includes the tagline of "Ready 2 Kick Tail". Lastly, the third poster features Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba, readying up to throw hands with the tagline "Time 2 Punch In". This film will be Knuckles' first appearance outside the video games and animated shows.

The new film picks up where the first left off, with Sonic emboldened by defeating the evil Dr. Robotnik and trying to become a hero. However, when Dr. Robotnik returns — with a new ally in Knuckles — in search of a powerful item that could threaten the world, Sonic must team up with his new friend Tails to stop them and, along the way, truly prove that he has what it takes to be a hero.

Alongside Schwartz, O'Shaghnessey, and Elba the new film stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, who returns after directing the first film. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who also wrote the first film, return to write the sequel with John Whittington based on a story by Casey and Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is based on the SEGA Video Game franchise and is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno with Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller serving as executive producers.

Check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 posters below and see the film when it comes exclusively to theaters on April 8, 2022.

