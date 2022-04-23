The Super Nintendo Entertainment System survived decades of dust and competition thanks to original games that hooked generations of players. Many new systems have launched in the time since the cartridge gaming days of yesteryear, but the console wars started before Microsoft and Sony were battling it out for world domination. Some people were Atari owners, Nintendo owned entire neighborhoods, but true sophisticates played Sega. Like the SNES, Sega had its mascot – only Sega’s mascot wasn’t some mustachioed plumber in overalls. No, the Japanese developer and publisher became synonymous with a blue hedgehog in killer red sneakers named Sonic. Sonic doesn’t sling fireballs or grow in stature as he ingests seemingly sentient mushrooms, he runs fast. He runs fast, collects rings, chaos emeralds, and saves animals from the disturbing enslavement of Dr. Robotnik. The little blue ball turns 30 this year, and he’s celebrating with his second major motion picture in two years.

Sonic The Hedgehog–the first live-action Sonic picture produced by Paramount–was released in early 2020 before the coronavirus swept across the world and shut down movie theaters everywhere. It grossed more than $350 million at the box office and earned a green light for a sequel from the studio. The film’s success is thanks in part to the IP’s cross-generational appeal as well as the studio’s willingness to listen when the internet cried out against the titular blue hedgehog’s character design in the film. Further, Ben Schwartz’s (Parks and Recreation) voice over work coupled with the adorable Sonic redesign made him the light-hearted endearing on-screen hero fans have cherished for decades. Jim Carrey’s exaggerated Dr. Robotnik is nearly as animated as the CGI hedgehog, and a shining star in this kids’ film. But Sonic the Hedgehog 2 adds longtime favorites Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to the mix. With the sequel now in theaters, here’s a look at all the returning and new heroes and villains and how they rank in terms of speed and ability. Minor spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ahead.

Image via Paramount Pictures

5. Tom Wachowski aka Donut Lord (James Marsden)

Image via Paramount

In last place, no surprise, the Donut Lord. James Marsden’s likable small-town sheriff isn’t going anywhere fast without Sonic’s help. He’s an average human, maybe above average, but he’s limited by our feeble human capabilities. He’s a strong driver, but unless he’s behind the wheel of a vehicle, he has few hopes of keeping up with his CGI competitors.

4. Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Dr. Robotnik finds himself in fourth place thanks to the mobility of his machinations. His speed is limited by the sum of his tech, but even Sonic speaks to how quick Eggman’s machines can fly–especially when enriched by whatever power flows through Sonic’s quills. Jim Carrey’s killer depiction of Dr Robotnik will live in hammy infamy, regardless of the actor’s recent comments regarding considering retiring from acting.

3. Knuckles (Idris Elba)

Image via Paramount

Knuckles the Echidna holds the third faster spot amongst the main cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Knuckles is the strongest character–CGI or not–bar none, but his strength and weight slow him down compared to his peers. Don’t underestimate him though; He’s an efficient climber and digger capable of gliding despite his extreme density. Idris Elba’s take on the fighting echidna remolds the character into a stoic warrior that improves on the game’s persona. In the games, Sonic and Knuckles are frenemies bonded through battle against their arch nemesis, Dr. Robotnik. The trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 appears to follow that relationship despite altering certain character and world elements,

2. Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey)

Image via Paramount

Tails lands solidly as the runner-up in the speed ranking thanks to his air superiority and engineering abilities. Not just capable of self-propulsion, Tails can snatch up allies to aid in traversing obstacles. And if he’s too tired, Miles typically keeps a plane around for long-distance travel. Colleen O’Shaughnessey takes on the persona of the two-tailed pilot in the motion picture, but it isn’t the first time she’s voiced Sonic’s sidekick. With more than a handful of credits as the flying fox, O’Shaughnessey brings an element of familiarity from the games to the big screen.

1. Sonic (Ben Schwartz)

Of course, first place belongs to the blue blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s been going fast for 30 years in video games, television, and now movies too. He doesn’t need to power of flight, but sonic adventure fans know he’s capable of it when powered by the chaos emeralds. Whether bipedal or balled up, the speedster is capable of fantastic acceleration and top speed. His super-hero-like depiction in the movies shows him looking up to DC’s The Flash, and it’s fitting given his lightning-fast capabilities. Ben Schwartz brings the energy the character needs while making him charming and relatable as well.

In summation, Tom Wachowski? Too human. Dr. Eggman? Too reliant on technology. Knuckles? Fast, strong, heavy. Tails? A swift pilot but not quite as fast as Sonic himself. It’s Sonic’s whole gimmick. He doesn’t get a game with a water gun, or a game with a magic hat, he runs–and he runs fast. Like all consumer mascots, he’s been commercialized. He has his own racing game, sports games, etc, but Sonic has always been about speed whether that’s air, land, or sea.

For more on Sonic The Hedgehog 2, check out this video featurette which gives a glance behind the scenes alongside the trailer for the film. Sonic die-hards should seek out the comic series, started in March, that bridges both films. The five issues are being written by Kiel Phegley with Tracey Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, and Evan Stanley, and it features a Dr. Robotnik storyline inspired by Jim Carrey’s ideas. Speaking of Carrey, for more from the actor following what might be his final film, check out Collider’s interview with the Hollywood legend as he talks acting, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and Star Wars.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 sprints into theaters on April 8th. Catch up on Sonic The Hedgehog on Paramount+, if 2020 proved a little hectic for keeping up with the movie release calendar. For more details concerning the characters and story, check out our breakdown of all things Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

