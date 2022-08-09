In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray today, August 9, Paramount Movies has released a new deleted scene from the beloved sequel. Besides that, Paramount has also released an extended seven-minute preview from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in which everyone can watch for free the first encounter between Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba)

The preview takes place right at the beginning of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, when the Blue Lightning is left home alone as his entire family goes to a wedding. Sonic thinks he’ll have the time to chill out and do everything he can, but unfortunately, his time alone is interrupted by Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey). For the sequel, Robotnik is not alone, as he enlisted the help of Knuckles the Echidna. The good news is that someone is also coming to help Sonic, as Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey) shows up to help the hero escape.

The first big action scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, almost seven minutes long, is not the only new video released by Paramount Movies today. A new deleted scene, included with the disc version of the movie, is also available for fans. In the scene, Doctor Robotnik discovers the Pentagon has erased his identity and frozen his assets. So, the villain decides to start a crowdfunding campaign pretending to be a sick person in need to gather funds quickly. Since this was one deleted scene not finished in post-production, Knuckles is played by a crew member holding a giant doll of Sonic’s nemesis, which makes everything even funnier.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was a delightful surprise, even more so because the crew took on early feedback from fans and completely redesigned the hero only months before the film’s release. With a final look faithful to the original games, Sonic the Hedgehog became a huge box office success, which, of course, resulted in a sequel confirmed less than two months after its premiere.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 didn’t gather the same praise as the first movie, the franchise will keep expanding in the upcoming years. A third movie is already scheduled for release in 2024, with a Knuckles spinoff series being developed for Paramount+. And with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teasing the rise of Shadow, it looks like Paramount will keep speeding through the popular franchise as fast as they can.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also has James Marsden and Tika Sumpter returning in their original roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, respectively. Additionally, Lee Majdoub will also be returning as Agent Stone. Other cast members appearing in the upcoming movie include Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. The sequel also sees the returns of the first movie's creative team, with Jeff Fowler as director and Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington as the writers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Check out the movie’s preview and deleted scene below.