Everyone’s favorite little blue hedgehog is about to make his comeback. To celebrate the April 8 theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the team behind the animation and live-action hybrid has dropped a new featurette. Including a lineup of the film’s stars along with returning director, Jeff Fowler, the inside look takes fans through what they can expect from the upcoming sequel.

Opening on Sonic slamming down a hotdog before plummeting himself off a roof, we immediately hear from Fowler about how thrilled he was to bring Sonic back to the big screen. Sonic voice performer, Ben Schwartz, says one of his favorite things about making the new film was “diving into the mythology” surrounding the blue speedster. Schwartz’s comment leads us to believe that we’ll be getting more classic scenes replicating the original Sega game that first made waves in 1991. Back for more action is Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik who has made his already iconic mustache bigger and better for the follow-up feature. Hoping for something even more gigantic, Carrey comments “It’s not big enough as far as I’m concerned.”

The featurette also serves as a roundup of whom we can expect to see returning to the franchise as well as who will be making their debuts. Fans will remember the arrival of Sonic’s counterpart, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), during the first film’s post-credits sequence. And Tails won’t be the only animated being shaking things up in the new film. Bad guy echidna and sidekick to Dr. Robotnik Knuckles (Idris Elba), will prove to be a formidable opponent for the good guy team of Sonic, Tails, Tom (James Marsden), and Maddie (Tika Sumpter).

Stacked with a long list of talent combined with action-packed scenes and dazzling visuals, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not one to be missed. Check out the featurette and full synopsis below.

Here’s the synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

