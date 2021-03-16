It is hard to believe that the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie released more than a year ago before the world completely fell into chaos. Now, the sequel has kicked off initial production, and one can only hope that it is the sign of good things to come. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first film and is set to helm the sequel, has shared via Twitter that the first day of production has officially started.

Unfortunately, the title is not “Gotta Go Faster” or “It's Not Easy Being Blue,” though we can’t always win. Instead, the name of the upcoming sequel, as previously reported by Collider, is simply Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Then again, sometimes a variation on a familiar theme is a good thing! Currently, several members of the cast are set to return for the sequel, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey in the role of Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

Schwartz had also previously told our own Liz Shannon Miller that he was excited to hop on board another sequel to have the opportunity to return to the majesty of the Sonic world. Oh, and probably also to see if they can top the $319 million the film made worldwide.

“My hope is that we get the opportunity because it did so well, and especially domestically it did so well. So I hope that we get to do it because there's so much more stuff we can do in that world. And I know Jeff would just be incredible to direct another one. He would just do such a great job.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also going to be the first time the character of Tails is seen in all his glory on the silver screen, as the sequel's logo previously revealed, and if that doesn’t get butts back into theaters in a post-pandemic world, nothing will. Tails' appearance was telegraphed at the conclusion of the first movie, so it's pretty much an inevitability that he'll have a significant role in the upcoming sequel.

Currently, a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hasn't been confirmed, but keep your eyes peeled to Collider for when that info drops. In the meantime, check out Fowler’s announcement below.

