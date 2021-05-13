Proving he’s inspired by the world’s favorite blue hedgehog, director Jeff Fowler has revealed via Twitter that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has wrapped principal photography in Vancouver. That’s impressive news, given that Fowler announced the beginning of production only two months ago.

Fowler’s original tweet reads: “That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city... so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert... EPIC! )” Even if shooting is wrapped, the work is far from over. As with any movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 needs to undergo editing in post-production, but the huge amount of digital characters, special effects and voice-overs demand special attention to the blockbuster. Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz also confirmed via Twitter that it's now time for him to head into the booth to record.

Photo by Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Since video game movie adaptations are usually mediocre as a best-case scenario, the first Sonic the Hedgehog was a delightful surprise, especially because the crew took on early feedback from fans and completely redesigned the hero only months before the film’s release. With a final look faithful to the original games, Sonic the Hedgehog became a huge box office success, which, of course, resulted in a sequel confirmed less than two months after its premiere.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will bring back Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski. We still don’t have many details about Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s plot, but we know the sequel will star Tails, as teased in both the post-credits scene of the first film and the sequel’s logo.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set for release on April 8, 2022. Check out Fowler’s announcement below:

