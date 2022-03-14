The highly anticipated release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in theaters on April 8 is quickly approaching. To further excite fans of the speedy blue hedgehog, a final trailer for the film has been released that teases big action, big heart, and big robots.

The new movie picks up where the first left off, with Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) living happily in Green Hills with his new friends and trying to prove he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Alongside Schwartz, the sequel sees the return of James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey as the classic Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. Additionally, Colleen O'Shaughnessey returns as the voice of Tails after appearing in a post-credits scene in the first movie. The sequel adds Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles.

The trailer begins with a beautiful Hawaiian wedding, which gets interrupted by Tom's (Marsden) phone ringing with a fun easter egg — the ringtone is the "Green Hill Zone theme" from the original video game. On the other end of the call is Sonic snowboarding down a mountain being chased by a swarm of robots. Tom then uses one of the portal rings from the first film to give Sonic an escape. From there, the trailer lays down the plot: Dr. Robotnik is back and has found an unlimited energy source (which fans of the game will recognize as a chaos emerald) that Sonic and the gang need to get from him or else the world is doomed.

Robotnik has also teamed up with Knuckles, an echidna as strong as Sonic is fast. We then see a myriad of action scenes from the film, such as Sonic and Tails fighting a swarm of robots in a temple, Sonic and Knuckles fighting each other as they snowboard down a mountain, and Sonic and Tom running away from a giant robot mech that looks like the one Dr. Robotnik has in the game. The trailer ends with letting fans know that tickets for the movie are now on sale!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is based on the Sega video game franchise. The sequel sees the first film's director Jeff Fowler return to the director's chain with Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning to write the script as well. John Whittington also joined the writing team for the film with the story by Casey and Miller. The sequel has been produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno. Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller serve as executive producers.

Get your tickets now and watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it comes to theaters on April 8. Watch the final trailer and read the film's official synopsis below:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

