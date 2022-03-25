We all know that the movie version of Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) feels extremely comfortable in throwing one-liners and quips in various situations, but in the new clip released by Paramount Pictures, the fast-moving protagonist seems even more at home when dissing his nemesis Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) makes Sonic meet his match with an opponent that is equally as fast – and they embark on an epic journey to find the emerald that can destroy entire civilizations.

In the clip, Sonic is sliding down a snow-covered mountain and congratulating himself on his ability to do it when Knuckles starts coming at him to spoil the fun. After calling him “the winter soldier” due to his relentless pursuit, Sonic notices that for a guy named Knuckles, the red villain is really bad at punching. But Sonic’s disses quickly fade as Knuckles gives a shocking demonstration of his power by punching a huge rock to pieces.

Once again, Sonic and Knuckles’ rivalry is being played up, which continues to suggest the showdown between the two characters will be one of the highlights of the sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters surrounded by expectations: first, it needs to live up to the original film’s surprise success – it grossed over $300 million against a $90 million budget. Then, it needs to set up Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was already announced by Paramount. Finally, the movie needs to establish Knuckles as a fan-favorite, since his spin-off series is coming to Paramount+ in 2023. This shouldn’t be hard, though, as Knuckles is already a beloved character in the video game franchise.

Also released today was Kid Cudi’s song “Stars in the Sky”, which is part of the Sonic the Hedgegog 2 soundtrack. The music video features Cudi receiving a call from Dr. Robotnik and entering the Sonic world in the classic 8-bit art that made the original video game popular, complete with the blue hedgehog fetching rings and rushing through a scene. The music video also features some footage from the upcoming movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Academy Award nominee Jeff Fowler, who also directed the previous film. The screenplay is by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Wittington. Aside from Schwartz, Carrey and Elba, the cast also features James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Lee Majdoub.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres in theaters on April 8. You can watch the clip and the new music video below:

Check out the film's official synopsis here:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

