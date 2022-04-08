The following contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is finally available in theaters, bringing the Blue Bur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) back for another epic duel against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Just as its protagonist, the sequel goes faster than the eye can see, adding new characters and moments from the videogame franchise that even fans with ken eyes can miss. But when the dust settles and Dr. Robotnik is finally defeated, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has one final surprise up its sleeves, as its mid-credits scenes tease the plot of the upcoming third film. But what does that mid-credit scene means? And who’s that black hedgehog? It’s time to dive deep into the Sonic videogames lore.

RELATED:‌ 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Video Game Speedster's Next Outing?

Dr. Robotinik’s Secret Weapon

Image Via Paramount

After Sonic, Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) join forces to take down Dr. Robotnik's giant robot, the evil scientist falls to his death amidst the wreckage of the death machine. But you know the cinema’s rules: without a body, we cannot believe in anyone’s death. That’s why it’s not exactly surprising when the soldier of the Guardian Units of Nations (G.U.N.) fails to recover the body of Dr. Robotnik. The evil scientist apparently escapes in the middle of the mayhem, and will most certainly be back with a new plan for world domination.

The real surprise is related to a secret file the G.U.N. agents find hidden deep in Dr. Robotnik’s database, which reveals the location of a secret base where devious experiments were done five decades earlier. As the camera cuts to a scene inside this underground base, we see a figure that looks almost like Sonic, but whose fur is all black with red stripes. The experiment's name, “Project Shadow,” leaves no doubt about the figure’s identity: that’s no one else but Shadow, the gunslinger hedgehog. But how can Dr. Robotnik have kept a secret alien hidden for fifty years? And where this alien comes from? To answer these questions, we need to look at the Sonic game franchise.

Who is Shadow, the Black Hedgehog?

Image Via Sega

Shadow the Hedgehog first appeared in 2001’s Sonic Adventures 2. In the game, we learn that Shadow results from an experiment conducted by Gerald Robotnik, Dr.Robotnik’s grandfather. Gerald wanted to use Project Shadow to find a cure for all of humanity’s illnesses but had his lab shut down by the government, who feared the power of the monster Gerald had created. Just like Sonic, Shadow possesses super speed. However, contrary to the blue hero, Shadow is not bound by the same moral code, which turns him into either a deadly adversary or a powerful ally.

After his debut in 2001, Shadow would become a recurring character in the franchise and even got a solo game in 2005. The antihero is created using the DNA of an evil alien race that wants to rule the whole universe. Sometimes, Shadow shows up as a villain whose hatred for humanity turns him into a menace to all humankind. Other times, Shadow is a powerful weapon against invading alien threats. So, the third Sonic the Hedgehog film will probably pay homage to both the villainous and the heroic side of Shadow. Since the film version of Project Shadow is fifty years old, it looks like Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather will also be behind creating the antihero. And just like in the games, Dr. Robotnik will probably wake up Shadow to fight Sonic. Since both Hedgehogs have the same speed and power level, that could lead to some epic battles on screen. However, like in the games, Shadow could become a protector of Earth when another alien menace comes from outer space.

At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles form an alliance sworn to protect the planet against invaders. So, it’s safe to assume someone will try to invade Earth in the sequel. And now that Shadow is confirmed to be part of the franchise, we can also expect the sequel to use Project Shadow to explore other powerful alien menaces. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already in development at Paramount, so it shouldn’t take too long for us to know how exactly the sequel will adapt the games.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Go Behind the Scenes of the Epic Sequel in 'Bigger, Bluer, Better' Featurette

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1209 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo