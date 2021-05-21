The plot summary for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed — and all thanks to the United States Copyright Office. This isn’t the traditional place to find a leak for a major motion picture, but that’s just how it turned out for the Jim Carrey and James Marsden-led film. According to the copyright website, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will revolve around an emerald that Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) is in search of.

According to the plot description, “Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

The emerald Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles are searching for is likely the Master Emerald from the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. The mysterious gem has powers that are unparalleled and were created by the gods. Over the years, the Master Emerald has been guarded by those in the Knuckles Clan, with its current watcher being Knuckles the Echidna. After set photos leaked from Sonic 2 that included a Knuckles stand-in dummy, along with the confirmation from the copyright page, we’d be surprised if this leaked storyline didn’t have anything to do with Master Emerald.

Ben Schwartz is back to voice Sonic alongside Carrey and Marsden. Tika Sumpter also returns as Maddie, with the rest of the supporting cast and voice actors under wraps for now. Jeff Fowler is also back as the sequel’s director.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuts in theaters on April 8, 2022.

