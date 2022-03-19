The 2022 movie season is in full swing now, and one of the most highly anticipated films coming out next month is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Paramount sequel based on the classic Sega game franchise of the same name has had a great marketing campaign so far. Now another new poster has dropped for the film courtesy of Dolby Cinema. It is another piece of art that will make Sonic fans happy.

The poster sees Sonic and Tails flying in front of Dolby Cinema's logo decked out in hedgehog blue. They appear to be racing through a city, and Knuckles is right behind our favorite heroes, ready for a fight. Also, Sonic and Tails are using a classic move from the game franchise where Sonic uses Tails to hover in the air. Their exact position on the poster is almost a one-to-one re-creation of how that move is typically animated in the games.

This is definitely not the first time this film franchise has honored the games like that. For example, one of the most recent posters re-created the iconic cover art for the game Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Also, since this film seems to be borrowing many elements of the game Sonic & Knuckles, there have been many references and callbacks to that third game. Like in the game, Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik recruits Knuckles to take down Sonic. This entire sequel's marketing has been based almost solely around their showdown. Their rivalry will be playing out around the world, and hopefully, just like the games, they will become friends by the end of the movie. The Twitter caption for the poster also challenges you to see how fast you can buy your tickets for the film. As any Sonic fan would know, you "gotta go fast!"

The first film was a surprise hit at the box office, and it was an entertaining ride that drove in the fast lane due to the insanely fun performances. Carrey stole the show in that film, and the actor looks like he will shine even brighter in this sequel. From all the trailers and posters, this sequel seems to take everything that worked in the first film — like the joyful character dynamics and the absurd humor to the visually stunning fast-paced action — and cranks it up to its maximum potential.

The Sonic cinematic universe is only getting bigger with a third film and a Knuckles spin-off series starring Idris Elba already in the works. Carrey himself is also writing a Robotnik-centric comic book. This new high-flying poster, which you can view below, is just a small tease of the big things quickly coming for our favorite blue blur.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races to theaters on April 8, 2022.

