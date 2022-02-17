The 2022 movie season is finally starting to ramp up, and one of the year's most anticipated films is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, based on the classic video game franchise of the same name. The sequel is quickly approaching, and with less than two months to go until its April release, Paramount has released a new poster to promote the film.

The very colorful poster showcases the entire cast, which includes Ben Schwartz’s Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s Tails, Idris Elba’s Knuckles, James Marsden’s Tom (aka Donut Lord), and Tika Sumpter’s Maddie. Looming over all of them is Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik, gloriously giant mustache and all, who is out for revenge against Sonic after his defeat in the first film. Overall, this is a very similar ring centric poster to the first film’s main poster in terms of its design, and even has Dr. Robotnik in the same position up top, but this is a much more colorful design that teases the battle between Sonic and Knuckles. Blue and Red divide the poster right down the middle, and at the bottom we see Sonic and Knuckles about to clash with the Chaos Emerald between them.

The poster also contains a smaller glimpse of Tails’ famous plane, and what appears to be some kind of ruin shooting up a green beam of light, presumably Chaos energy, into the sky, both things that fans have spotted in previous trailers for the film.

And with the visual of ancient ruins in the background, the poster gives off a vibe almost similar to Indiana Jones, with the first film's trademark comedy sprinkled throughout. The first film, which was the last major studio film to come out before the pandemic in 2020, was a big hit for Paramount, and it charmed both audiences and critics alike with its absurdly goofy tone, characters, and its surprising amount of heart. This sequel appears to be more of the same and, with the introduction of fan favorite characters like Knuckles and Tails. or Carrey’s Robotnik becoming even crazier, this is going to be a wildly insane ride of an adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, and races exclusively into theaters on April 8. Check out the new poster below:

Image via Paramount

