Here in a flash! The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter has just released the new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, giving us a glimpse into the very speedy sequel.

In addition to giving the release date, the new poster also gives us a glimpse into what to expect from the new film. Reprising his role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik is Jim Carrey, whose performance in the first movie was widely lauded for its energy and commitment to the ridiculous. Carrey's performance helped to blast off the first movie, which received surprisingly positive feedback after a few snafus early on in production. Ben Schwartz is also reprising his role as Sonic and, though not seen in the poster, James Marsden is returning as Tom Wachowski.

A few new, and familiar to Sonic fans, faces are coming to the film including Miles "Tails" Prower, an anthropomorphic fox and best friend to Sonic. Tails is voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey who has previously done voices for Digimon and Naruto. Also joining the anthropomorphic cast, though not pictured in the poster, is Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles the Echidna.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes from Paramount Pictures. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler, who also directed the first Sonic film. Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington wrote the sequel, with Casey and Miller having written the first installment. The Sonic films are, of course, based on the classic Sega game series of the same name.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 began development shortly after the first film's release in 2020. And though production was complicated by the COVID pandemic, the sequel comes only two years after the original with the core of the first film's cast returning.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released to theaters on April 8, 2022. Check out the poster below:

