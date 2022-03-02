"Seriously, pretending to be Batman?" Oh, you'd best believe it.

Poking obvious fun at Warner Bros' upcoming release, the Robert Pattinson starring The Batman, the creators of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 today released a tongue-in-cheek teaser for the video game sequel. The lovable Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, is repositioned as "Blue Vengeance," monologuing in a deep voice evocative of both Christian Bale and Michael Keaton against the backdrop of a bright, white moon. It's about as Batman as you can get without actually sticking the iconic cape and cowl over Sonic's shining blue spines.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to introduce Miles "Tails" Prower and Knuckles the Echidna to the Sonic cinematic universe — if it can be called that, as a hitherto duology. After the events of the first movie, Sonic decides to stay in Green Hills and make a go of it as a hero after his human companions, Tom and Maddie, go on vacation. But somehow, Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey), formerly marooned on the mushroom planet, manages to make his way back, searching for the Master Emerald with his eyes on conquering the world.

With the prospect of a new Batverse very much on the cards over at Warner Brothers, you might be wondering whether the super-spinning blue ball might be getting his own universe of sequels and spin-offs. Collider asked director Jeff Fowler whether he's considering the prospect of a threequel in December last year, and this is what he had to say:

"Of course. Even if somebody didn't ask me to be thinking about ideas for future installments, it would be impossible not to. Even as we're working through the visual effects and animation on this film, it's impossible not to already get excited and to be starting to scheme about all the directions that the story could go, what new characters coming in, the impact that they could have. It's the best part of the creative process when it's just kind of a blank canvas and you can really just start to have blue sky ideas, even if, again, it' not in an official capacity. If the request comes through to start laying the blueprints for another Sonic film, I will be armed and ready with all kinds of ideas. I would just love to get that opportunity."

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8. It stars Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, reprising her role from the original video games, and Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey as the nefarious Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik round off the live-action human cast.

