No matter which corner of the Internet you go to this week, chances are you’ll see people talking about either The Matrix Resurrections or Spider-Man: No Way Home – or both. So why fight the hype when you can join it? This is what the team behind Sonic the Hedgehog 2 decided to do to pay a little homage to the return of The Matrix to cinemas – and also find some curious parallels between the two franchises. In the new movie, the video game character returns to once again stop his enemies from finding the Master Emerald.

The new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts out with the green coding against a black screen, as per Matrix tradition. However, instead of numbers we get the rings that Sonic has to collect in the video games. They end up forming the silhouette of the title character.

Then, the teaser spoofs two of the most iconic elements of the Matrix franchises, suggesting we have to choose between the Red Quill (Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba) or the Blue Quill (Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz), as opposed to the red and blue pill that Neo (Keanu Reeves) has to choose in the beginning of the first film – and they make a comeback on The Matrix Resurrections, as the trailer revealed.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'The Matrix Resurrections': Every Reference to the Original Trilogy in the New Trailer

The teaser ends with a title card that spoofs The Matrix Resurrections’ teaser poster, and it reminds us the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also coming our way. Based on one of the most famous video game characters ever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the sequel to the 2020 film that grossed over $300 million worldwide and was one of the last theatrical releases before the coronavirus pandemic hit us. The sequel will see the blue hedgehog come head to head with one of his most famous – and most beloved – enemies, the red echidna known as Knuckles.

Aside from Schwartz and Elba, the cast also features Jim Carrey, Colleen O'Shaughnessey (voicing another fan-favorite in Tails), James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Natasha Rothwell.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres in theaters on April 8. The Matrix Resurrections is out now and also available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the parody teaser below:

The Holidays Turn Punk in a New Footage From Netflix's 'Wendell & Wild' These demons have got some moves.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email