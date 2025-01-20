One of 2024's most popular movies is still playing in theaters, but now audiences can look forward to watching Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at home with the news that the film will be arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 15, 2025. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as the utterly demented Dr. Ivo Robotnik, and his long-lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, in a dual role. It also features Idris Elba as Knuckles (who made his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2), and Keanu Reeves, who joined the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog for this most recent installment. Also joining the fun are Colleen O'Shaugnessy as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Shemar Moore and Krysten Ritter.

The film picks up after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and sees Sonic, Knuckles and Tails face a new threat in the form of the hugely popular anti-hero Shadow the Hedgehog, who has been locked away for 50 years and is out for vengeance against those who have caused him harm and distress. This leads Team Sonic to do the unthinkable and buddy up with their arch nemesis, Robotnik.

How Good is 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'?

It's pretty enjoyable, we can't lie. Collider's Aidan Kelley hailed the consistency that the franchise continues to pump out, and revealed his excitement at the potential avenues for which the series could take from here, stating that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors". Kelley also argued that the arcs of the two antagonists, in the shape of Shadow and Robotnik "propel it to be even better," while pointing out that the series is not even close to ending, based on the teases left for the audience at the end of the film.

While this is a definitive end for a trilogy, it's also very clearly not the end of the franchise (especially given the film's several end-credits sequences). Paramount has already teased its ambitious plans for the Sonic saga, and if the series wants to live up to the lofty legacy of something like the MCU, then it needs to learn how to take things to the next level and go from a trilogy of really good movies to a franchise made up of really great ones. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is certainly pointing things in the right direction.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters now, is available on digital from tomorrow, and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 15, 2025.