Slowly but steadily, Paramount appears to be clawing its way back into the big leagues after a concerning decade. With Top Gun: Maverick delivering record-breaking numbers a couple of years ago, the studio relied on a trio of new franchises this year. A Quiet Place: Day One exceeded expectations, while Smile 2 came up short of its predecessor. But this weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is aiming to deliver the best opening for the franchise, on the back of positive critical and audience reception.

The movie earned an A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which ties it with the first and second installments in a rare feat of audience approval. All three films were directed by Jeff Fowler. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, the Sonic the Hedgehog movies star James Marsden as the live-action lead, with Ben Schwartz voicing the titular character. The trump card of these films, however, is Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. One of the biggest movie stars of the 90s, Carrey works infrequently these days, and has only appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies since 2016.

Like the first and second films, the third installment has also earned positive reviews. It currently holds a “fresh” (and franchise-best) 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a near-perfect 98% audience score. By comparison, the first Sonic the Hedgehog holds a 64% score, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 holds a 69% approval rating. The movie is expected to generate around $70 million in its opening weekend, which means that it has a shot at beating the second film’s $72 million haul. The first movie, on the other hand, debuted at $58 million in 2020.

Both Previous 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movies Have Been Hits

Sonic the Hedgehog concluded its run with $146 million domestically and $302 million worldwide, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made $190 million domestically and $405 million worldwide. Both movies cost under $100 million to produce. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, however, comes with a reported price tag of over $120 million. The movie also features Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey and others.

You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington

