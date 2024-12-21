Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally in theaters, and in addition to being a surprisingly emotional action fest, it continues a trend of introducing a new character from the Sonic video games with each movie. The first Sonic the Hedgehog had a mid-credits scene that introduced Miles "Tails" Prower (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who's long been a partner to Sonic (Ben Schwartz). Sonic the Hedgehog 2 pitted Sonic against Knuckles (Idris Elba). While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also features another furry foe in the form of Shadow (Keanu Reeves), it has a surprising appearance in its mid-credits scene. As Sonic is racing Tails and Knuckles, he finds himself in New York...and targeted by a legion of Metal Sonics! But before the cyborgs can kill the Blue Blur, they're smashed into pieces by a massive pink hammer. That hammer belongs to none other than Amy Rose! Who is Amy, and what does her presence mean for future Sonic the Hedgehog movies? The answers lie below.

Amy Rose Is Best Known for Having a Crush on Sonic

Amy Rose made her first appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog CD, where she encountered Sonic as he battled his archnemesis Doctor Robotnik for the seven Time Diamonds. Subsequent Sonic video games, including the Sonic Adventure series, established two things about Amy: she had a massive crush on Sonic, and she had a relatively optimistic outlook on life. But Sonic doesn't return her affections, often running away from her. "I feel it is more Amy's style to always chase Sonic," Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka said in an interview. Indeed, most of the Sonic games show Amy chasing after Sonic, and often using her Piko Piko Hammer to deliver devastating blows whenever she's a playable character.

Amy has also been a major part of other Sonic the Hedgehog-based media, particularly the animated series. She was a major part of Sonic X, which saw her pulled to Earth alongside Sonic and his other friends. Sonic Boom was a much more comedic take on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, but in a twist, it had Amy keeping her crush on Sonic secret. Sonic Prime features not one, but three different versions of Amy thanks to Sonic shattering a crystal called the Paradox Prism - and thus shattering reality itself, changing his friends into different versions of themselves. In one world, Amy was remade into a cyborg, while in another she joined a crew of pirates and reverted to a more feral nature in the third.

How Will Amy Rose Factor Into Future Sonic the Hedgehog Projects?

Close

Amy's appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actually serves as a nod to her first appearance in Sonic CD, which was also the first appearance of Metal Sonic. She is also sporting a design similar to her appearance in the Sonic Adventure games, which director Jeff Fowler said were a major influence on the film's story. The only question that remains is who sent the Metal Sonics after Sonic, and what brought Amy to Earth? The Sonic games often depict Metal Sonic as a creation of Dr. Robotnik, but the mad scientist and his grandfather Gerald (both played by Jim Carrey) end up perishing during Sonic the Hedgehog 3's climax. Could this be a failsafe Robotnik concocted in the case of his death? And now that Amy's in the picture, how will her presence affect the dynamic that Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles have?

Sonic fans will have to wait until 2027 to learn the answers, as Paramount Pictures recently greenlit a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film. Details are scarce, but it's more than safe to assume that Amy will be a major part of the action - and that her crush on Sonic will be intact, pushing the Sonic films into new territory. If Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Wittington return, they could also continue to pull from the Sonic Adventure games and introduce new threats like Chaos, the self-proclaimed "God of Destruction" that's connected to the Master Emerald Knuckles is sworn to protect. Whatever the future holds for the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Amy Rose is guaranteed to be a part of it, and her presence ensures that more fan-favorite Sonic characters could appear down the line.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now in theaters.

Get Tickets