After premiering with a hefty $60 million to take first place at the box office the weekend before Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has kept up the momentum on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of 2024. The film has put together $216 million domestically and $203 million in international markets, for a worldwide total of $419 million. This $216 million domestically and $203 million in froeign markets is enough to help lift actor Ben Schwartz, who plays the lead role of the blue speedster, pass the $1 billion mark for his career for both caterogies. Schwartz’s domestic career box office total stands at $1.19 billion, with an international total of $1.17 billion for a global cumulative haul sitting comfortably at $2.29 billion. Sonic 3 is also the highest-grossing movie in his career.

Ben Schwartz has the Sonic franchise to thank for the lion’s share of his career box office rankings; the Sonic films occupy the top three spots on his career domestic box office earnings, with Sonic 3 at $216 million, Sonic 2 at $190 million, and Sonic 1 at $146 million. His small role as Beaman’s assistant in The Other Guys, the action comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, is also one of the highest-grossing movies of his career with over $119 million from domestic markets. Schwartz's role as Banamar in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) and Mark in DC League of Super Pets have also helped his box office total reach new heights; the films grossed $105 million and $93 million respectively, at the domestic box office.

What Other Roles Does Ben Schwartz Have Coming Up?

Ben Schwartz will next reunite with his Sonic co-star James Marsden on Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the upcoming comedy that also stars Vince Vaughn and Eiza González. He is also attached to an upcoming comedy project with Seth Rogen and Adam McKay, but few details are known at this time. Schwartz is also expected to reprise his role as the blue speedster in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is confirmed to be in active development but does not yet have an official release date. Aside from Sonic, Schwartz will always be known for his role as Jean-Ralphio in the popular sitcom, Parks & Recreation.

