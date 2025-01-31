There's been plenty of competition over the past few weeks at the box office. The consistent run of movies such as Wicked and Moana 2, as well as the releases of Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, and other enticing titles, has left the cinematic landscape one full of shared ticket sales. However, that hasn't stopped many of these big names from achieving financial success, including the well-received threequel Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a movie that can already boast many triumphs, including a well-deserved "certified fresh" 86% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more impressive 95% audience rating.

Despite already being available to rent or purchase from digital platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV+, Sonic 3 is still turning in positive numbers at the box office for a movie that has already been in theaters for nearly six weeks. Considering January is often a downtime for the movies, Sonic 3 still accumulated over $5 million domestically across its most recent weekend, battling to stay in the top 5 rankings despite the number of theaters showing the movie dropping each week. Because of this, Sonic 3 is now predicted to surpass its latest milestone over the next weekend, with the film ready to reach the heady heights of $450 million worldwide at the box office by Sunday, February 2, 2025.

This success will come as no surprise to any fans of the franchise already, with the first installment surpassing $300 million and the second over $400 million. Thanks to this steady incline in total box office gross and a strong word-of-mouth reception, Sonic 3's speedy ascent to the top of the ring-collecting cinematic tree is seemingly well-deserved, especially when considering the strong critical response to the movie. In Aidan Kelley's 8/10 review of the film for Collider, he described it as, "a solid-looking film from start to finish," adding that, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors."

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Is One of 2024's Biggest Box Office Hits

Currently, thanks to the movie's $227 million total domestic gross, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sits ninth in the list of highest-earners at the 2024 box office. This comes following the threequel's ability to fend off predatory competition from the top of the food chain in Mufasa: The Lion King, culminating in a domestic box office battle that Sonic 3 has seemingly won, albeit only just. It is unlikely that Sonic 3 will be able to climb any higher than ninth on said list, with eighth-placed Twisters roughly $40 million away. Nevertheless, everyone involved with The Blue Hedgehog's third installment can be proud of the success of the trilogy-ender, with the chances of this franchise expanding further extremely likely.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will surpass the $450 million mark at the global box office this weekend. You can rent the movie now.