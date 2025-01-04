Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is racing up the box office rankings, having debuted towards the end of last year to stupendous results. The three-quel is poised to pass the $200 million mark very soon, and in a few days, will overtake its predecessor’s $190 million haul to become the highest-grossing film of the trilogy. Until then, however, it will celebrate another momentous achievement. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the third-highest grossing video game adaptation in domestic box office history.

The movie has made $170 million so far, and once it overtakes Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it’ll also become the second-biggest video game adaptation of all time. The list is topped by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made almost $575 million in its lifetime run a couple of years ago. Impressively, three of the five highest-grossing video game adaptations are the Sonic movies. The fourth spot is currently occupied by Sony’s Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which grossed almost $150 million in 2022.

Video game adaptations have had a spotty record, both critically and commercially. For the longest time, adaptations of some of the biggest games struggled to translate their success into box office numbers. Movies such as Max Payne ($40 million), Need for Speed ($43 million), and Warcraft ($47 million) all under-performed domestically, effectively ending any plans for sequels. However, things started turning around in the last decade. Projects such as Rampage ($101 million), Five Nights At Freddy’s ($137 million) and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($144 million) all did fairly well.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Earned Exceptional Audience Ratings

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also the best-rated video game adaptation of all time, according to the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie holds an 86% “fresh” rating, and an even better 96% audience score. The three Sonic movies have now grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie features Ben Schwartz in the titular role, and Jim Carrey as the villain.

You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

