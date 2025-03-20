After a highly successful run, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due to exit theaters soon short of one final global box office milestone. At the time of writing, Sonic 3 has grossed $236 million at the domestic box office and $253 million internationally for a total of $489 million worldwide. While the Ben Schwartz-led threequel can safely rule out reaching $500 million globally, it is also unlikely it will even reach $490 million at the worldwide box office. It would need around $750,000 more to reach that milestone, and a $82,000 outing last weekend ensures that's insurmountable. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also introduced Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog while bringing back Idris Elba to play Knuckles and James Marsden as Tom.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 blew the doors off during its debut on its way to earning $60 million on opening weekend, handily taking the top spot over Mufasa: The Lion King, which many viewed as the favorite to come out on top after its 2019 prequel grossed over $1.6 billion globally. Sonic 3 then carried that momentum into its second weekend in theaters, falling only 38% and earning another $37 million while narrowly beating Mufasa and also holding off newer arrivals such as Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown. It wasn’t until its third weekend in theaters that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally gave up its top spot to Mufasa: The Lion King, but it still earned $21 million and finished well ahead of other blockbusters such as Moana 2 and Wicked. Sonic 3 didn’t fall out of the top five until its seventh weekend in theaters, when both Dog Man and Companion debuted over the January 31 weekend.

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming?