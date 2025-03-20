After a highly successful run, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due to exit theaters soon short of one final global box office milestone. At the time of writing, Sonic 3 has grossed $236 million at the domestic box office and $253 million internationally for a total of $489 million worldwide. While the Ben Schwartz-led threequel can safely rule out reaching $500 million globally, it is also unlikely it will even reach $490 million at the worldwide box office. It would need around $750,000 more to reach that milestone, and a $82,000 outing last weekend ensures that's insurmountable. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also introduced Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog while bringing back Idris Elba to play Knuckles and James Marsden as Tom.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 blew the doors off during its debut on its way to earning $60 million on opening weekend, handily taking the top spot over Mufasa: The Lion King, which many viewed as the favorite to come out on top after its 2019 prequel grossed over $1.6 billion globally. Sonic 3 then carried that momentum into its second weekend in theaters, falling only 38% and earning another $37 million while narrowly beating Mufasa and also holding off newer arrivals such as Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown. It wasn’t until its third weekend in theaters that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally gave up its top spot to Mufasa: The Lion King, but it still earned $21 million and finished well ahead of other blockbusters such as Moana 2 and Wicked. Sonic 3 didn’t fall out of the top five until its seventh weekend in theaters, when both Dog Man and Companion debuted over the January 31 weekend.