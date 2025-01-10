Already speeding to a huge $339 million at the global box office, the third return of everyone's favorite blue hedgehog has earned enormous praise the world over. Such strong word of mouth has helped Sonic the Hedgehog 3 compete with some other big hitters at the box office, notably the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2, with the threequel finishing second in the most recent weekend rankings. Thanks to this, and including an impressive $191 million domestic haul to date, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now reached another eye-catching milestone.

Officially, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has become one of Paramount Pictures' 30 highest-grossing movies in US Box Office history, overtaking another franchise favorite ten years its senior in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. By the end of the coming weekend, it is likely Sonic 3 will have raced ahead of even more competition, almost definitely taking on several Mission Impossible entries, Interstellar, and even the classic Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on its way to cracking the top 25 and beyond.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Is a Solid End to the Trilogy

Packed full of frantic fun and funny moments, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been well-appreciated by a die-hard fandom, even earning an enormous 96% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, supported by an impressive 86% certified fresh critical score. Praise from both the public and critics alike has left many feeling this to be the perfect ending to the first three movies, with the upcoming fourth installment needing to hit a high bar set by its predecessor. One person who was also keen to praise the latest Sonic venture was Collider's Aidan Kelley, who said in his review:

"Particularly thanks to the great action sequences, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a solid-looking film from start to finish. The music, both in terms of Junkie XL's score and the pre-existing songs the film chooses to use (including some that will make long-time Sonic fans very happy), also deserve a commendable shout-out, as they fit the tone of every scene perfectly. There is still the occasional technical hiccup, like some noticeable green screen and ADR effects. Overall, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors. One could easily argue that Shadow and Dr. Robotnik's arcs propel it to be even better, but while this is a definitive end for a trilogy, it's also very clearly not the end of the franchise (especially given the film's several end-credits sequences). Paramount has already teased its ambitious plans for the Sonic saga, and if the series wants to live up to the lofty legacy of something like the MCU, then it needs to learn how to take things to the next level and go from a trilogy of really good movies to a franchise made up of really great ones. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is certainly pointing things in the right direction."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has become one of Paramount Pictures' 30 highest-grossing movies in US Box Office history.

