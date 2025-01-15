Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been an unquestionable success at the box office. Set to become the highest-grossing movie in the trilogy with just $20 million separating it and the second installment, this threequel has raced to brilliant box office heights, hitting the $385 million mark globally after just over three weeks in theaters. This total is split between $205 million domestically and a further $180 million in overseas markets, with the movie already one of the ten highest-grossing movies of the past year at the US box office.

However, it's another new list the film has sprinted onto that is making newer headlines, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 now officially one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies in Paramount Pictures' domestic box office history. This is thanks to having just surpassed 2014's Interstellar, with a pair of Mission Impossible movies next in Sonic's sights. Considering the threequel accumulated another $11 million over the most recent weekend, it is fair to assume a similar feat will be achieved by the end of the current week, which would mean Sonic the Hedgehog 3 might finish the next weekend as high as 20th.

Despite not yet becoming the highest-earning film in the trilogy, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already the best of the bunch in domestic markets, with the second installment only managing to total $190 million from US theaters. Because of this, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already a superb success, especially considering the film's reported budget of $122 million. Add this to an incredibly strong critical response to the movie, with it currently holding an impressive 87% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a huge 96% audience score, and it's easy to say that this is likely the biggest success of the entire trilogy by most metrics.

What is the Highest Grossing Paramount Pictures Movie in Domestic Box Office History?

A number of well-renowned blockbusters make up the very top of Paramount's box office legacy, with the top 10 in particular reading like a who's who of Hollywood favorites. Tenth place is currently held by Iron Man 2, with ninth place going to the critically panned Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and eighth place occupied by the first Iron Man installment. Seventh, fourth, and third are all held by Transformers movies, namely the 2007 first, Dark of the Moon, and Revenge of the Fallen. Shrek the Third is currently in sixth place, with number two on the list the only non-21st century movie in Titanic. However, above all else, with a grand total of $718 million, is Top Gun: Maverick, with the legacy sequel smashing all expectations back in 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters now.

8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Studio(s) Sega Sammy Group , Original Film , Marza Animation Planet , Blur Studio Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

