Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends with an absolute bang. The mid-credits scene reveals the arrival of not only the sinister Metal Sonic but another alien hedgehog, Amy Rose. Their cameos open the door for new exciting adventures in the already announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4, due out later in 2027, and they present an avenue to introduce more CG-animated animal characters the fans would love to see. Now that we already know that Metal Sonic and Amy Rose are likely to appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, it’s time to address another fan-favorite character who should make her live-action cinematic debut for the Sonic film series. We're talking about none other than Rouge the Bat.

Rouge the Bat Would Bring a New Dynamic to the Sonic Movies

Image via Sega

Rouge the Bat has served as a mainstay character in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games since she made her franchise debut in 2001's Sonic Adventure 2 on the SEGA Dreamcast. She has grown into a popular character among the Sonic fandom, making appearances in animated shows, comics, and other forms of media. It's the perfect time to introduce the cunningly devious bat into the live-action film series. Rouge is a fun character and an exceptional antihero, who acts as both a conniving thief and a spy for the president. She's the Sonic franchise's designated femme fatale. Rouge is not a pure hero, yet she's not always out for herself either. Shadow (Keanu Reeves) the Hedgehog is an antihero, but he must fight against his deep depression and hatred. In contrast to Shadow, Rouge the Bat is not out to destroy the world, but she does want to enrich herself—although Rouge wants to steal gems and emeralds, deep down, she has a heart of gold.

Fans enjoy Rouge the Bat because she is a cunning thief who loves adventure with a very sassy and quick-witted personality. So far, aside from Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks) and Amy Rose's cameo at the end of Sonic 3, all the CG-animal characters in the films have been male. Rouge the Bat would provide a fresh, new, dynamic, and exciting character for the Sonic franchise, and she is not one you can always trust.

Amy Rose and Rouge the Bat Open the Door for Potential Romances in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4'