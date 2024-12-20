Sonic the Hedgehog is a franchise which, like its titular speedster, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After two very successful films (and a TV spin-off), the third big-screen installment is about to release in theaters worldwide, and it’s shaping up to be Team Sonic’s most explosive adventure yet. To defeat a powerful new enemy, Shadow the Hedgehog, they are forced to team up with their old enemy, Dr. Robotnik, if they want to save the world once again.

That’s not to say Team Sonic doesn’t have plenty of other allies too, though. Between returning heroes and villains, as well as plenty of mysterious new characters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 boasts a massive ensemble cast that’s worth diving into. Check out our handy cast and character guide below to see who stars, and lends their voices, in the new film.

Voice Cast:

Ben Schwartz

Sonic the Hedgehog

If you think about Sonic from the video games, he might simply be defined as a heroic hedgehog that can run at lightning-fast speed. While these character traits are still true in the film, he’s also so much more. Sonic is ultimately a lovable goofball who treasures his friends and family in Green Hills. Over the last two films, Sonic has built an unlikely family with the Wachowskis and natives from his home world, changing all their lives for the better. When duty calls, you can always count on him to help save the world too.

Ben Schwartz is perhaps best known for his live-action TV roles, such as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in Parks and Recreation and Clyde Oberholt in House of Lies. He’s no stranger to animation either, having previously voiced Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dewey Duck in the 2017 DuckTales reboot.

Keanu Reeves

Shadow the Hedgehog

Without getting too far into spoiler territory from the video games, Shadow is very much Sonic’s opposite. Genetically engineered in a lab, he has never truly felt the positive impact that friends and family can bring on one’s life. Shadow was made for one very specific purpose before being deemed a weapon by G.U.N. This tragic event would send him down a lifelong path fueled by anger and vengeance towards the organization, which will place him at odds with Team Sonic in the new film.

Keanu Reeves has been a Hollywood staple for over three decades, appearing in many popular film series, such as Bill and Ted, The Matrix, and most recently, John Wick. He, too, has done some voice work, playing Duke Kaboom in Toy Story 4 and Bruce Wayne / Batman in DC League of Super-Pets.

Idris Elba

Knuckles the Echidna