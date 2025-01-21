Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is speeding through theaters and straight into fans' hearts, but it’s the post-credits scene that has fans the most excited about the future of the franchise. The introduction of Metal Sonic and fan-favorite Amy Rose on the big screen has officially set the stage for the inevitable Sonic 4. Now, while Jim Carrey’s return as Dr. Robotnik remains uncertain due to his seemingly explosive fate, newly revealed concept art from the Sonic 3 home release might just give us a glimpse into what the next chapter could look like.

Shared via SAAC_News, the concept art shows audiences a cool twist on the post-credits scene from Sonic 3. In this alternate version, Eggman and Metal Sonic are shown ruling over an alternate or future timeline and, while Amy’s introduction remains largely the same—rescuing Sonic from a Metal Sonic army—the art adds a distinctly post-apocalyptic tone, hinting at a darker tone which, if we're honest, seems like it might be too far for such a fun, frothy and colourful series, but hey, we're open to anything. It does hit that the movie might be inspired by Sonic CD, the beloved 1993 game that introduced both Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. For now, though, it's just a case of wait and see.

How Good is 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'?

It's a Collider favourite, for sure. Collider's Aidan Kelley was very complimentary of how consistent the series has been, and admitted his own enthusiasm at the potential routes for which the series could take from here, stating that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors". Aidan also made the compelling argument that the arcs of the two antagonists, in the form of Shadow and Robotnik "propel it to be even better," while making the point that the series is not even close to coming to a comclusion, based on the post-credits teases left for the audience at the end of the film.

While this is a definitive end for a trilogy, it's also very clearly not the end of the franchise (especially given the film's several end-credits sequences). Paramount has already teased its ambitious plans for the Sonic saga, and if the series wants to live up to the lofty legacy of something like the MCU, then it needs to learn how to take things to the next level and go from a trilogy of really good movies to a franchise made up of really great ones. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is certainly pointing things in the right direction.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters now, is available on digital now, and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 15, 2025.