Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is speeding onto digital platforms today, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a deleted scene featuring none other than up-and-coming actor Jim Carrey alongside veteran actor Jim Carrey. Wait, two of them? Ah well, let us explain. In the exclusive deleted scene, which appears to have been trimmed from an utterly demented — in the best way — scene in the movie where the long-lost grandson Ivo Robotnik and grandpappy, Gerald, bond while going through "meaningful moments" thanks to the medium of VR headsets. It is Carrey at his funniest, grinning and twisting his face for our entertainment.

Carrey isn’t the only star returning to the Sonic universe, of course. The movie is once again directed by Jeff Fowler, and it brings back Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Shemar Moore. But this time, the threat is their greatest yet, in the shape of the iconic Shadow the Hedgehog, played with gloriously emo energy and pathos by the wonderful Keanu Reeves. Reeves’ portrayal of Shadow brings a thoughtful, brooding edge to the film, contrasting perfectly with Team Sonic’s endless enthusiasm. Oh, and Knuckles' deadpan sincerity.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been a huge hit with audiences and critics, so far. This weekend it crossed $419 million globally, and it has also netted the franchise’s highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score at 96%. As the latest entry in the franchise is. Certified Fresh with an A CinemaScore, hopefully, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 isn't too far away.

What Special Features Does 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Have?

This one is a treat for fans of the franchise. The Digital and 4K Ultra HD editions come packed with over 50 minutes of bonus content, with highlights including "Robotnik Family Reunion: Ivo and Gerald," which takes a look at how Carrey brought the pair to life with his signature rubber face, manic energy and full-blown commitment to the bit. We're hoping it also shows us just how they did that incredible dance sequence. There's also "Enter Shadow," featuring Keanu Reeves as he shares his experiences of taking on probably the most complex and tragic character in the entire Sonic universe.

Then there's "The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog," which takes viewers into the recording booth with Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and finally, there's "Team Sonic vs. Shadow," a detailed breakdown of the thrilling battle sequences that go from the streets of Tokyo to the surface of the Moon itself. It's pretty gnarly.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now available to buy or rent on Digital, and it will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 15, 2025. Check out our exclusive preview above.

