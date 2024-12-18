The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise races into theaters with a new sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring everyone’s favorite blue blur, Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz), and his pals Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and when the credits roll, there's still even more with a few end-credits scenes. This time, Team Sonic faces the Ultimate Life Form, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), in a battle where the fate of planet Earth hangs in the balance. But the question is, does the movie have any end-credits scenes? The answer is a resounding yes. In fact, the film features both mid and end-credit stingers, so audiences will want to stay past the end credits to get the full Sega Sonic experience!

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Features an Exciting Mid-Credits Scene

Image via Paramount Pictures

Both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 include mid-credits scenes featuring introductions to new characters, setting up future installments. The mid-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog introduces Tails, setting up the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Two years later, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 includes a mid-credits scene teasing the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog. Much like the previous movies, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features another mid-credits sequence. At this point, fans can see the pattern previously established by the last two Sonic movies. Without getting into any major spoilers, the mid-credits scene is going to leave fans screaming and yelling with excitement. The longtime Sonic faithful will be jazzed with uncontrollable energy when they leave the theater after watching the mid-credits scene. However, that's not all, because unlike the previous two films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 throws in an additional twist with another scene after the closing credits.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Also Delivers Another End-Credits Scene

Close

Following the initial credit sequence, fans will not want to leave the movie theater just yet. There is still time to take a bathroom break, but viewers will still want to go back inside the auditorium to see one more exciting scene after the closing credits. Fans and moviegoers alike will not want to miss the additional post-credit sequence, as it completes the experience and features a more than revealing epilogue for a specific character. It's nice to see director Jeff Fowler and the crew behind the film franchise throw in an extra scene after the closing credits, offering something different from the previous Sonic film entries.

Does 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Set Up Future Installments?

Image via Paramount Pictures

To put it mildly, yes, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 does set up future sequels and spin-offs. While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features an action-packed battle between Shadow and Team Sonic, the new credit scene introduces amazing possibilities for future sequels and potential Sonic film franchise spin-offs. Case in point, Paramount Pictures and Sega released the Knuckles television miniseries earlier this year on Paramount+, featuring many of the main cast members reprising their roles, including Elba as Knuckles. Considering what is presented in the credit scenes, Paramount and Sega raise the stakes for the franchise's future, be it potential sequels, television spin-offs, or spin-off films.

The excitement generated by the film's end-credit scenes is of a comparable level to the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Infinity Saga. Hopefully, director Jeff Fowler and writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington will stay on board with the franchise and will be allowed to fulfill all that amazing potential if the films and spin-offs continue following Sonic 3. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the rare film franchises where each installment exceeds the previous one, which is an invaluable attribute to any film series, let alone one that’s adapting a popular video game franchise. Here’s to the next Sonic movie fulfilling that tradition.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to theaters on December 20.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes

