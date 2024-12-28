Last week, Paramount debuted Sonic the Hedgehog 3 alongside Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, and came out victorious. The third installment of the unlikely hit franchise (remember the weeks leading up to the release of the first film?) topped the domestic box office in its debut, grossing about twice as much as the far more expensive Mufasa. It's facing a new wave of competition in its second weekend thanks to the crowded Christmas frame, but that didn't stop it from passing its first major domestic box office milestone.

The movie made around $60 million stateside in its first weekend, and performed well throughout the week. On its second Friday, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 grossed around $12 million, pushing its running domestic box office haul past the $100 million mark. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was produced on a reported budget of over $120 million (this is the highest of the series) and directed by returning filmmaker Jeff Fowler. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, all three films have been positively received commercial hits. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which debuted mere weeks before the pandemic in 2020, concluded its run with over $300 million worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted two years later, and made over $400 million worldwide.

Chances are that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 out-paces both its predecessors. It has already earned superior reviews, and holds a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the first Sonic holds a 64% score, while Sonic 2 holds a 69% score. All three films have been embraced by audiences, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earning a near-perfect 96% audience rating on RT, in addition to an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. This bodes well for its future during the holidays, which are typically known to generate large multiples. The movie is eying over $55 million over the extended five-day Christmas weekend.

Twice the Jim Carrey, Twice the Fun

Close

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Ben Schwartz as the titular character, and James Marsden as the live-action lead. The trump card once again, however, is Jim Carrey. The star plays the villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the Sonic movies, and in the third installment, he’s playing a dual role with Ivo's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik. He’s basically semi-retired at this point, and has only appeared in the Sonic movies since 2016, besides his television role on Showtime’s Kidding.

You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Release Date December 20, 2024 Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington

Buy Tickets