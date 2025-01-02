The year 2024 ended on a bright note at the domestic box office, with Mufasa: The Lion King continuing its comeback by topping the charts on New Year's Eve with $7.3 million. But Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finished in a close second place with $7.2 million. This was enough to send the film speeding past a major new domestic box office milestone, after a splendid two-week run that has put it on course to finish its run as the highest-grossing installment of the franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 topped the weekend charts in its debut frame, and went on to deliver excellent results through the lucrative Christmas week.

The movie has now passed the $150 million mark domestically, and is closing in on the $250 million milestone worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened stateside with $60 million, and slipped to second place in its sophomore frame. This weekend, the film should overtake the first Sonic the Hedgehog’s $302 million global box office run, after having sped past the original film domestically. By comparison, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made $190 million domestically and $405 million worldwide. The third film should eventually be able to pass this milestone as well.

Combined, the three Sonic movies have made nearly $1 billion worldwide, emerging as an unlikely savior for Paramount. The once-formidable studio had a difficult 2024, but films such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Smile 2 provided some respite. And Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is building on the momentum, ushering in a new era for the studio alongside legacy franchises such as Gladiator, Top Gun and Mission: Impossible. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the third Sonic movie has earned the best reviews of the franchise.

A Fourth 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Is In the Works

It holds a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 96% audience score. This suggests that the film will have the legs to last the winter. By comparison, the first Sonic movie scored 64% on RT, while the second holds a 69% rating. In addition to their box office success, the three Sonic films also hold the rare distinction of being rated “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. All three films feature Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with James Marsden playing the live-action lead and Jim Carrey starring as the villain. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.